Pink Floyd, questa sera il secondo dei concerti in streaming

View this post on Instagram

Tomorrow from 5pm UK time (12pm EST) is the next Floyd offering in the @YouTube Film Festival, which Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are participating in. The version of Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii seen on The Early Years box set (re-edited with the full version of Echoes as one) will be available to watch, on demand, for 24 hours - a great way to start the weekend! Coming up next Friday will be the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd. We will remind you all as they go live, and we hope you enjoy the #YouTube #StayHome #WithMe Film Festival!