Pink Floyd, questa sera il secondo dei concerti in streaming
Dopo lo show della scorsa settimana, stasera 24 aprile, il canale YouTube della leggendaria band britannica propone l’esibizione dei Pink Floyd a Pompei.
Questa sera, 24 aprile, alle 18 (ora italiana) sarà trasmesso in streaming sul canale YouTube della leggendaria band britannica il secondo concerto della serie di live pensata per intrattenere i fan in quarantena. Dopo la pubblicazione del film concerto “Pulse”, oggi verrà proposta l’esibizione dei Pink Floyd a Pompei, avvenuta fra il 4 e il 7 ottobre del 1971. Il prossimo venerdì, invece, sarà trasmesso lo speciale tv, “An hour with Pink Floyd”, realizzato dall’emittente americana KQED a San Francisco nel 1970.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow from 5pm UK time (12pm EST) is the next Floyd offering in the @YouTube Film Festival, which Pink Floyd and David Gilmour are participating in. The version of Pink Floyd Live At Pompeii seen on The Early Years box set (re-edited with the full version of Echoes as one) will be available to watch, on demand, for 24 hours - a great way to start the weekend! Coming up next Friday will be the 1970 KQED broadcast, An Hour With Pink Floyd. We will remind you all as they go live, and we hope you enjoy the #YouTube #StayHome #WithMe Film Festival!
A post shared by Pink Floyd (@pinkfloyd) on
Sul canale YouTube della band britannica sarà possibile rivivere il live tenuto da David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason e Rick Wright a Pompei, in assenza di pubblico, attraverso il film diretto da Adrian Maben, originariamente pubblicato nel 1972, nella versione presentata nel 2016 e inclusa nel box set “The Early Years 1965-1972”.
Durante la trasmissione del filmato, riportato di seguito - che sarà disponibile solo per ventiquattro ore - sarà possibile effetuare una donazione per sostenere l'Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità nella lotta al Covid-19.
Ecco la scaletta:
Careful With That Axe, Eugene
A Saucerful Of Secrets
One Of These Days
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
Echoes