News - Pop/Rock - 24/04/2020

Pink Floyd, questa sera il secondo dei concerti in streaming

Dopo lo show della scorsa settimana, stasera 24 aprile, il canale YouTube della leggendaria band britannica propone l’esibizione dei Pink Floyd a Pompei.

Pink Floyd, questa sera il secondo dei concerti in streaming

Questa sera, 24 aprile, alle 18 (ora italiana) sarà trasmesso in streaming sul canale YouTube della leggendaria band britannica il secondo concerto della serie di live pensata per intrattenere i fan in quarantena. Dopo la pubblicazione del film concerto “Pulse”, oggi verrà proposta l’esibizione dei Pink Floyd a Pompei, avvenuta fra il 4 e il 7 ottobre del 1971. Il prossimo venerdì, invece, sarà trasmesso lo speciale tv, “An hour with Pink Floyd”, realizzato dall’emittente americana KQED a San Francisco nel 1970.

Sul canale YouTube della band britannica sarà possibile rivivere il live tenuto da David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Nick Mason e Rick Wright a Pompei, in assenza di pubblico, attraverso il film diretto da Adrian Maben, originariamente pubblicato nel 1972, nella versione presentata nel 2016 e inclusa nel box set “The Early Years 1965-1972”.

Durante la trasmissione del filmato, riportato di seguito - che sarà disponibile solo per ventiquattro ore - sarà possibile effetuare una donazione per sostenere l'Organizzazione Mondiale della Sanità nella lotta al Covid-19.

Caricamento video in corso Link

Ecco la scaletta:

Careful With That Axe, Eugene
A Saucerful Of Secrets
One Of These Days
Set The Controls For The Heart Of The Sun
Echoes

