Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 24 aprile 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 24 aprile 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

070 – Shake Modus Vivendi (2xLP) [Good Music]

2Cellos – Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

999 – Bish! Bash! Bosh! [Cleopatra]

Adam Taylor – Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina: [Waxwork Records]

Airbourne – No Guts. No Glory. [Nettwerk Records]

Ak’chamel Giver Of Illness – The Totemist [Akuphone]

Alexisonfire – Season Of The Flood [Dine Alone Music Inc.]

Andre Canniere – Ghost Days [Whirlwind Recordings]

Aoife O’donovan – Bull Frogs Croon [Yep Roc Records]

Apokalyptic Raids – The Pentagram [Mri]

Ariel Pink – The Doldrums [Mexican Summer]

Ariel Pink – House Arrest [Mexican Summer]

Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti – Worn Copy [Mexican Summer]

Arterials – The Spaces In Between [Gunner Records]

Aru Takamura – Aru First [Hmv Record Shop]

Astral Travel – If You Say You Are From This Planet, Why Do You Treat It Like You Do [Hyperjazz Records]

Attrix – Lost Lenore / Hard Times [Munster Records]

Awolnation – Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders [Better Noise Music]

Bad History Month – Old Blues [Exploding In Sound]

Barely Civil – We Can Live Here Forever [Take This To Heart]

Bc Camplight – Shortly After Takeoff [Bella Union]

Beatriz Ferreyra – Echos [Room40]

Bernard Herrmann – Taxi Driver / O.S.T. [Waxwork Records]

Billy Ray De La Haye – Beverly Hills [Eudemonia]

Black Death – Until We Rock: The Lost Recordings [Wyrd War]

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling [London Records]

Blancmange – Blind Vision [London Records]

Blind Willie Mctell – Kill It, Kid – The Essential Collection [Goldenlane]

Bombs Of Hades – Phantom Bell [Black Lodge Records]

Bonfire – Fistful Of Fire [Afm Records]

Bonne Nouvelle – The Ochre World [Ernest Jenning Record Co.]

Brendan Benson – Dear Life [Third Man Records]

Bushwacka! – All Night In Heaven [Plank]

Carlos Viola – Blasphemous [Limited Run Games]

Cassowary – Cassowary [Fat Possum]

Chaino & African Percussion Safari – Jungle Echoes [Fantome Phonographiq]

Chatham County Line – Strange Fascination [Yep Roc Records]

Chillamundo – Paper Airplane [Singing Hearts Arts]

Chris Renzema – Let The Ground Rest [Centricity Music]

Cirith Ungol – Forever Black [Metal Blade]

Cloven Hoof – Age Of Steel [Pure Steel]

Collision – Final Kill [Hammerheart America]

Corcs Drum & Organ – Una Altra Excepcio [Adarce Records]

Craft – Craft [Hammerheart Records]

Cyn – Mood Swing [Unsub Records]

Danzig – Sings Elvis [Cleopatra]

Darius – Voir [Hummus Records]

Dark Forest – Oak, Ash & Thorns [Cruz Del Sur]

Dead Ghosts – Automatic Changer [Burger Records]

Deadborn – Dogma Anti God [Apostasy Records]

Deceased – Luck Of The Corpse [Hell’s Headbangers]

Dictator Ship – Your Favorites [The Sign Records]

Die Angel – Utopien I [Karlrecords]

Dip In The Pool – Retinae [Warner Music Japan]

Dip In The Pool – Aurorae [Warner Music Japan]

Disembowelment – Dusk & Deep Sensory Procession Into Aural Fate [Relapse]

Disembowelment – Transcendence Into The Peripheral [Relapse]

Dj Dsk / Matman / Dj Koncept / Menace – Style Protector [Dinked Records]

Doja Cat – Hot Pink [Ministry Of Sound Uk]

Dominique Grimaud – 19 Feedbacks [Discrepant]

Double Experience – Alignments [Drakkar]

Dr. Lonnie Smith – All In My Mind (Blue Note Tone Poet Series) [Blue Note]

Drowns – Under Tension [Pirates Press Record]

Duke Ellington – Money Jungle (Blue Note Tone Poet Series) [Blue Note]

