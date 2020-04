Robby Krieger vi insegna a suonare "Moonlight Drive" dei Doors

View this post on Instagram

Here is part two of our #LearnToPlayTheDoors series with Robby, this time showing you how to play "Moonlight Drive." Grab your guitar and amp and dig in. - #TheDoors #LearnToPlayTheDoors #Doors #RockNRoll #TheBlues #Rock #GuitarLesson #LearnGuitar #Guitarists #QuarantineBlues #MoonlightDrive #StayHome #SocialDistancing