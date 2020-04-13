Peter Gabriel pubblica un concerto per raccogliere fondi per l'Italia
L'ex frontman dei Genesis rende disponibile il film del suo live all'Arena di Verona del 2010.
Anche l'ex leader dei Genesis Peter Gabriel ha dichiarato la sua passione per l'Italia attraverso il suo account Instagram e ha annunciato di avere pubblicato in rete due filmati sul suo concerto all’Arena di Verona del 26 settembre 2010, relativo al 'New Blood Tour', con l'intento di raccogliere fondi da devolvere alla Protezione Civile e alla Croce Rossa Italiana nella lotta al Coronavirus.
Questo il testo del suo messaggio:
“Per quasi cinquant'anni ho amato l'Italia, le persone, la cultura, il cibo, la storia e più recentemente la Sardegna. L'Italia ci ha offerto lavoro quando nessuno lo faceva, specialmente nelle estati degli anni '70, i concerti venivano sempre trovati. Alcune delle migliori e più caotiche esperienze in tour le abbiamo avute guidando in tutto il paese per suonare in discoteche sul mare o in campi da calcio in montagna. Sia i Genesis che la mia musica hanno trovato un pubblico meraviglioso e appassionato che cantava insieme a noi durante i concerti e ogni volta che facevo un album dal vivo chiedevo sempre prima se potesse essere in Italia. Parlo un po' di italiano, davvero male, ma abbastanza da sentirla come casa nostra lontano da casa. La mia famiglia è stata davvero colpita dai resoconti quotidiani di morte e devastazione che questo brutale virus ha portato. Dieci anni fa, chiesi a mia figlia Anna di filmare il concerto che avremmo fatto con un'orchestra all'Arena di Verona, che è un luogo straordinario in cui esibirsi. Anche se mi stavo riprendendo da un raffreddore e non prendevo tutte le note come avrei voluto, Anna ha fatto un ottimo lavoro con il suo collaboratore Andrew Gaston e una grande squadra, nel catturare una serata molto speciale. I film non sono stati visti da un pubblico particolarmente vasto. Ma ora molti di noi sono a casa e isolati, quindi volevamo renderli disponibili a chiunque fosse interessato, sul canale Real World Vimeo con la sola richiesta di contribuire alla raccolta fondi per combattere il virus del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile o della Croce Rossa Italiana. Se invece preferite donare del denaro più localmente, vi preghiamo di farlo. Stiamo pensando a tutti i nostri amici, ai fan e a tutti coloro che sono stati colpiti in un modo o nell'altro da questo virus, in Italia e nel mondo. Siamo anche preoccupati di essere troppo indietro nel Regno Unito. Non vedo l'ora di vedervi tutti quando questo genio sarà tornato nella bottiglia. Godetevi i film e state al sicuro.”
View this post on Instagram
For almost fifty years I have loved Italy, the people, the culture, the food, the history and more recently the island of Sardinia. Italy offered us work when there was none, especially each summer in the 70s, gigs were always found and some of our best and most chaotic tour experiences were when we were driving ourselves all over the country for a hodge-bodge of brilliant gigs, from seaside discos to football pitches in the mountains. Both Genesis and my music found wonderful and passionate audiences that used to sing along with us throughout the gigs and whenever I was doing a live album I would always ask first whether it could be arranged in Italy. I speak some Italian – really badly, but enough for it to feel like our home from home. It really hit us hard as a family, to watch the daily reports of deaths and devastation that this brutal virus has brought. Ten years ago, I asked my daughter Anna to film the show that we were planning to play with an orchestra at the Arena di Verona, which is an extraordinary place in which to be able to perform. Although I was recovering from a cold and not quite hitting the notes as I wanted, Anna did a wonderful job with her collaborator Andrew Gaston, and a great team, in capturing a very special night. The films she made have not been seen by a wide enough audience. Now many of us are at home and isolated, so we wanted to make them available to anyone interested, on the Real World Vimeo channel with the sole request that you consider contributing to one of these organisations raising money to fight the virus: Italian Red Cross OR Civil Protection Department - link in bio If you prefer to donate some money more locally, then please do that instead. We are thinking of all our friends and fans and everybody who has been hit in one way or another by this virus in Italy and around the world. We are also worried we are not far behind you in the UK. Really looking forward to seeing you all when this genie is back in the bottle. Enjoy the films and stay safe, – PG
A post shared by Peter Gabriel (@itspetergabriel) on
Scaletta del concerto:
Heroes (Cover di David Bowie)
The Boy in the Bubble (Cover di Paul Simon)
Mirrorball (Cover degli Elbow)
Flume (Cover dei Bon Iver)
Listening Wind (Cover dei Talking Heads)
The Power of the Heart
My Body Is a Cage (Cover degli Arcade Fire)
The Book of Love (Cover dei Magnetic Fields)
I Think It's Going to Rain Today (Cover di Randy Newman)
Après Moi (Cover di Regina Spektor)
Philadelphia (Cover di Neil Young)
Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Cover dei Radiohead)
Wallflower
2nd Set
San Jacinto
Digging in the Dirt
The Drop
Signal to Noise
Downside Up
Darkness
Mercy Street
Blood of Eden
The Rhythm of the Heat
Washing of the Water
Intruder
Red Rain
Solsbury Hill
Encore:
In Your Eyes
Don't Give Up
The Nest That Sailed the Sky