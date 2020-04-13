Peter Gabriel pubblica un concerto per raccogliere fondi per l'Italia

Anche l'ex leader dei Genesis Peter Gabriel ha dichiarato la sua passione per l'Italia attraverso il suo account Instagram e ha annunciato di avere pubblicato in rete due filmati sul suo concerto all’Arena di Verona del 26 settembre 2010, relativo al 'New Blood Tour', con l'intento di raccogliere fondi da devolvere alla Protezione Civile e alla Croce Rossa Italiana nella lotta al Coronavirus.

Questo il testo del suo messaggio:

“Per quasi cinquant'anni ho amato l'Italia, le persone, la cultura, il cibo, la storia e più recentemente la Sardegna. L'Italia ci ha offerto lavoro quando nessuno lo faceva, specialmente nelle estati degli anni '70, i concerti venivano sempre trovati. Alcune delle migliori e più caotiche esperienze in tour le abbiamo avute guidando in tutto il paese per suonare in discoteche sul mare o in campi da calcio in montagna. Sia i Genesis che la mia musica hanno trovato un pubblico meraviglioso e appassionato che cantava insieme a noi durante i concerti e ogni volta che facevo un album dal vivo chiedevo sempre prima se potesse essere in Italia. Parlo un po' di italiano, davvero male, ma abbastanza da sentirla come casa nostra lontano da casa. La mia famiglia è stata davvero colpita dai resoconti quotidiani di morte e devastazione che questo brutale virus ha portato. Dieci anni fa, chiesi a mia figlia Anna di filmare il concerto che avremmo fatto con un'orchestra all'Arena di Verona, che è un luogo straordinario in cui esibirsi. Anche se mi stavo riprendendo da un raffreddore e non prendevo tutte le note come avrei voluto, Anna ha fatto un ottimo lavoro con il suo collaboratore Andrew Gaston e una grande squadra, nel catturare una serata molto speciale. I film non sono stati visti da un pubblico particolarmente vasto. Ma ora molti di noi sono a casa e isolati, quindi volevamo renderli disponibili a chiunque fosse interessato, sul canale Real World Vimeo con la sola richiesta di contribuire alla raccolta fondi per combattere il virus del Dipartimento della Protezione Civile o della Croce Rossa Italiana. Se invece preferite donare del denaro più localmente, vi preghiamo di farlo. Stiamo pensando a tutti i nostri amici, ai fan e a tutti coloro che sono stati colpiti in un modo o nell'altro da questo virus, in Italia e nel mondo. Siamo anche preoccupati di essere troppo indietro nel Regno Unito. Non vedo l'ora di vedervi tutti quando questo genio sarà tornato nella bottiglia. Godetevi i film e state al sicuro.”

Scaletta del concerto:

Heroes (Cover di David Bowie)

The Boy in the Bubble (Cover di Paul Simon)

Mirrorball (Cover degli Elbow)

Flume (Cover dei Bon Iver)

Listening Wind (Cover dei Talking Heads)

The Power of the Heart

My Body Is a Cage (Cover degli Arcade Fire)

The Book of Love (Cover dei Magnetic Fields)

I Think It's Going to Rain Today (Cover di Randy Newman)

Après Moi (Cover di Regina Spektor)

Philadelphia (Cover di Neil Young)

Street Spirit (Fade Out) (Cover dei Radiohead)

Wallflower



2nd Set

San Jacinto

Digging in the Dirt

The Drop

Signal to Noise

Downside Up

Darkness

Mercy Street

Blood of Eden

The Rhythm of the Heat

Washing of the Water

Intruder

Red Rain

Solsbury Hill

Encore:

In Your Eyes

Don't Give Up

The Nest That Sailed the Sky