Le brevi di oggi, 12 aprile: Sturgill Simpson, Fatboy Slim, Ozzy Osbourne
Notizie in poche righe dal mondo della musica italiana e internazionale.
Ieri, 11 aprile, in occasione della Giornata Mondiale del Parkinson (World Parkinson's Day), Ozzy Osbourne ha annunciato che il 10% del ricavato derivato dalla vendita di articoli di merchandising - disponibili al seguente link - sarà devoluto alla Fondazione Michael J. Fox per la ricerca sul Parkinson.
Past tours exclusive merch last bits of remaining stock available until sold out! April is Parkinson’s Awareness Month so 10% of ALL sales going direct to the @MichaelJFoxOrg research. Shop now at https://t.co/fTdAaGdbEh— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) April 11, 2020
Oggi, 12 aprile, l'ex Black Sabbath ha condiviso su Instagram una foto in cui è travestito da coniglio pasquale per augurare buona Pasqua ai suoi fan. Lo scatto, si legge nella didascalia che accompagna il post pubblicato dal profilo The Decade That Rocked e riportato poi da Osbourne, è stato realizzato da Mark Weiss nel 1984 e sarà incluso nel nuovo volume di Richard Bienstock dedicato al fotografo americano, "The decade that rocked", che sarà disponibile dal prossimo 1 giugno.
Happy #Easter! Photo: @markweissguy @thedecadethatrocked
Fatboy Slim ha condiviso sui social un video che lo vede fare da assistente alla figlia Nelly, impegnata in un dj set. "Nelly mi ha guardato fare il DJ per tutti i suoi 10 anni sul pianeta e un giorno ha pensato: 'Quanto può essere difficile?'", ha scritto su Facebook l'ex Housemartins Norman Cook, che ha introdotto la figlia con lo pseudonimo di "Fat Girl Slim".
Sturgill Simpson ha annunciato, attraverso un post pubblicato su Instagram, di essere risultato positivo al Covid-19 e ha raccontato di averci impiegato un mese per scoprirlo. Narrando la sua esperienza, il 41enne cantautore statunitense - che è stato impegnato in un tour europeo tra gli scorsi mesi di gennaio e febbraio e in una tournée negli Stati Uniti, conclusasi il 10 marzo - ha spiegato di essere stato ricoverato in ospedale il 13 marzo a causa di dolori al petto, febbre e alti livelli di pressione sanguigna, ma di non essere stato sottoposto subito al test per il Coronavirus. Nel post condiviso sui social Sturgill Simpson ha raccontato di essersi successivamente sottoposto al test e di aver ricevuto l’esito positivo solo ieri, 10 aprile, dopo quasi un mese senza sintomi.
Ok since they are in short supply these days here are some facts... We were on tour in Western Europe for two weeks late Jan /early Feb..then up and down the southeast/eastern US playing arena shows mid Feb to early March. We played Charleston, SC on March 10 and they pulled the plug on our tour March 12 and I returned home. This photo was taken at 9am on March 13th when my wife took me to our local hospital ER due to chest pains, fever, and pre-stroke blood pressure levels. I spent an hour listening to a (highly condescending) Doctor refuse to test me because I “did not fit testing criteria” and tell me why it was impossible that I had contracted the virus due to its extreme rarity and that it was not in western Europe yet during that same period (which we now know is incorrect) even though I was told by two nurses that I was the first person their hospital had walk in requesting to be tested. Almost one month later on April 6th my wife and I were both tested after finally finding a free drive-thru testing facility outside a National Guard depot. Yesterday on Friday April 10th, after almost one month without any symptoms, I received a call from the Nashville CDC stating that my test resulted in a positive detection for Covid-19. My wife (who has been by my side since Europe) tested negative. I should also add that the CDC nurse I spoke to yesterday told me that it reacts differently in a case by case basis and the White House briefings and the information they are providing is basically pure speculation causing fear and that the only thing anybody knows is that we don’t really know much yet. All I know is I first felt symptoms a month ago yet Im still positive and contagious and now on quarantine in the dojo until April 19th and really wishing Id taken my wife’s advice and put a bathroom in the floor plans..live and learn. But hey, at least our Government appointed task force headed by a man who does not believe in science is against mass testing and we now have a second task force in the works to “open America back up for business”! Dick Daddy out.
