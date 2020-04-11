Okkervil River, addio a Travis Nelsen

View this post on Instagram

Travis Nelsen, Okkervil River’s drummer from 2003-2010, passed away on Tuesday. He was a radiant, hilarious, charismatic, generous, passionate human being with a heart that was completely open and his special power was his ability to wrap his friends in love and to hurl himself out into the world with everything he had. And he played drums like no other person on earth. If you ever saw him play live you remember it - maybe more than anything else about the show. He was very very deeply loved by everyone in the Okkervil River family and by so many others. His family has very generously asked that in his honor you donate to Health Alliance for Austin Musicians or @myhaam, a wonderful organization that offers health care to working musicians living in Austin. The link is in our bio. Please offer your fond memories of Trav below. I know he would have gotten a big kick out of them. Love you forever Big Trav. #riptravisnelsen