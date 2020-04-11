Okkervil River, addio a Travis Nelsen
L'ex batterista della band di Austin è scomparso per cause che al momento non sono state rese note
Travis Nelsen, tra il 2003 e il 2010 batterista della indie band di Austin degli Okkervil River, è morto lo scorso martedì, 7 aprile: a renderlo noto, con un messaggio sul proprio account Instagram ufficiale, è stato lo stesso gruppo di "Down the River of Golden Dreams".
View this post on Instagram
Travis Nelsen, Okkervil River’s drummer from 2003-2010, passed away on Tuesday. He was a radiant, hilarious, charismatic, generous, passionate human being with a heart that was completely open and his special power was his ability to wrap his friends in love and to hurl himself out into the world with everything he had. And he played drums like no other person on earth. If you ever saw him play live you remember it - maybe more than anything else about the show. He was very very deeply loved by everyone in the Okkervil River family and by so many others. His family has very generously asked that in his honor you donate to Health Alliance for Austin Musicians or @myhaam, a wonderful organization that offers health care to working musicians living in Austin. The link is in our bio. Please offer your fond memories of Trav below. I know he would have gotten a big kick out of them. Love you forever Big Trav. #riptravisnelsen
A post shared by Okkervil River (@okkervilriver) on
"Era una persona radiosa, divertente, carismatica, generosa, appassionata, con un cuore completamente aperto", ha scritto gli ex compagni di band, senza specificare le cause del decesso: "Il suo potere speciale era la sua capacità di avvolgere i suoi amici nell'amore e di buttarsi nel mondo con tutto ciò che aveva. E suonava la batteria come nessun altro. Se l'avete mai visto suonare dal vivo, sicuramente ve lo ricorderete, probabilmente più di ogni altro particolare del concerto. Era profondamente amato da tutti nella famiglia degli Okkervil River, e anche da tanti altri".
La famiglia di Nelsen ha chiesto a fan e amici di effettuare in sua memoria delle donazioni a due associazioni benefiche di Austin che aiutano i musicisti in difficoltà.
Cresciuto a Waukesha, in Wisconsin, poi trasferitosi per motivi di studio nella vicina Madison, dove seguì all'università i corsi di ingegneria informatica, Nelsen militò nei Quencher e nella Coolhand Band - quest'ultima fondata con suo fratello - prima di trasferirsi ad Austin, in Texas, e unirsi agli Okkervil River, nel 2003: due anni dopo l'artista debuttò discograficamente con la formazione guidata da Will Sheff prendendo parte alle session dell'album "Black Sheep Boy". I suoi contributi su disco ai lavori del gruppo includono anche "The Stage Names" del 2007 e "The Stand Ins" del 2008, oltre che al progetto condiviso dalla formazione con il leader dei 13th Floor Elevators Roky Erickson "True Love Cast Out All Evil" del 2010.