Grandi concerti da guardare sul Web: Who e altri 58

In attesa che riprendano i concerti dal vivo nei locali, nelle arene e negli stadi, rivediamo grandi concerti del passato.

Oggi vi proponiamo gli Who live al Festival dell'isola di Wight, nel 1970.

Questa la setlist:

SETLIST

Heaven and Hell

I Can't Explain

Young Man Blues - Cover di Mose Allison

I Don't Even Know Myself

Water



Tommy

Overture

It's a Boy

1921

Amazing Journey

Sparks

Eyesight to the Blind - Cover di Sonny Boy Williamson

Christmas

The Acid Queen

Pinball Wizard

Do You Think It's Alright?

Fiddle About

Tommy Can You Hear Me?

There's a Doctor

Go to the Mirror!

Smash the Mirror

Miracle Cure

I'm Free

Tommy's Holiday Camp

We're Not Gonna Take It

