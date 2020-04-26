Rockol - sezioni principali

Grandi concerti da guardare sul Web: Who e altri 58

Il concerto che vi segnaliamo oggi è quello degli Who al Festival dell'isola di Wight, nel 1970.

In attesa che riprendano i concerti dal vivo nei locali, nelle arene e negli stadi, rivediamo grandi concerti del passato.

Oggi vi proponiamo gli Who live al Festival dell'isola di Wight, nel 1970.

Questa la setlist:

SETLIST

Heaven and Hell
I Can't Explain
Young Man Blues - Cover di Mose Allison
I Don't Even Know Myself
Water

Tommy

Overture
It's a Boy
1921
Amazing Journey
Sparks
Eyesight to the Blind - Cover di Sonny Boy Williamson
Christmas
The Acid Queen
Pinball Wizard
Do You Think It's Alright?
Fiddle About
Tommy Can You Hear Me?
There's a Doctor
Go to the Mirror!
Smash the Mirror
Miracle Cure
I'm Free
Tommy's Holiday Camp
We're Not Gonna Take It

Summertime Blues - Cover di Eddie Cochran
Shakin' All Over - Cover di Johnny Kidd and The Pirates
Spoonful - Cover di Willie Dixon
Twist and Shout - Cover di The Top Notes
Substitute
My Generation
Naked Eye
Magic Bus

Ma potete anche scegliere fra questi altri 58 (in ordine alfabetico):

AC/DC live a Monaco, Germania, 2001

Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, live a Firenze, 1981 

Black Keys, Eurockéennes Festival di Belfort, Francia, 2014

Edoardo Bennato, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 11 aprile 1979 

Black Sabbath, live al Download Festival, Donington, UK, 2005 

Björk, live al National Theatre, Reykjavík, 1999

Blur, live al Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1998

David Bowie, live a Berlino, 2002 

Jeff Buckley, Top Live / Velvet Session, Parigi, 1995

Nick Cave, 'Live at Paradiso', Amsterdam, 1992

Eric Clapton live a Hyde Park, Londra, 1996

Coldplay, live a Glastonbury, 2011

Cramps, live al Napa State Hospital, California, 13/06/1978

Cure, live a Glastonbury, UK, 2019

Lucio Dalla, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 dicembre 1978

Pino Daniele, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 26-3-1983 

Depeche Mode, live al Rock am Ring, Nurbungring, Germania, 2006

Foo Fighters, live al Big Day Out, Sydney, 2000

Peter Gabriel, 'Secret World Live', Modena, 1993

Genesis, live agli Shepperton Studios, UK: 30/31-10-1973

David Gilmour, 'Remember That Night, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 2006

Francesco Guccini, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 gennaio 1982 -

Guns N' Roses, 'Live at The Ritz’, New York, 1988

Iron Maiden, live al Rock in Rio, Rio de Janeiro, 2019

Jethro Tull, live al Tanglewood, Massachusetts,  7/07/1970

Janis Joplin, live a Stoccolma, 1969

Led Zeppelin, live al Teen Club, Copenhagen, 17-03-1971

Linkin Park, live al Rock Werchter, Belgio, 2017

Paul McCartney, live al Tokyo Dome, 2013

Motorhead, live al Wacken Open Air, Germania, 2006

Muse, live allo Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 2013

New Order, live alla O2 Academy di Glasgow, 2006

Nirvana, live ad Amsterdam, 1991

Oasis, live all'Earls Court, Londra, 1995

Offspring, a Woodstock, 1999

Pearl Jam, live al Lollapalooza Brasil, San Paolo, 2018 

Pink Floyd, 'Delicate Sound of Thunder', New York e Versailles, 1998

Placebo, live allo Sziget Festival, Budapest, 2014

Police, live alla Hamburg Markthalle di Amburgo, 11/01/1980 

PFM, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 25-11-1980

Queen, 'Live at Wembley', Londra, 1986

Radiohead, live al Lollapalooza di Chicago, 2016

Rage Against the Machine, live a Woodstock, 1999

Rammstein, live a Berlino, 1996

Red Hot Chili Peppers, live allo Slane Castle, Irlanda, 2003

Lou Reed, live al Bataclan, Parigi, 26 maggio 1974

Rolling Stones, live a Parigi nel 1976.

Sex Pistols, live al Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, 1978

Patti Smith live al Doctor Music Festival, Spagna, nel 1996

Strokes live al Lollapalooza Cile, nel 2017

Bruce Springsteen, live al Capitol Theatre, New Jersey, 1978

U2, 'Zoo TV: Live from Sydney', 1993

Velvet Underground, 'Live MCMXCIII', Parigi, 1993

Roger Waters, 'In the Flesh – Live', Portland, USA, 2000

White Stripes, live al festival di Glastonbury, UK, 2005 

Tom Waits, Teatro Ariston di Sanremo, Premio Tenco 1986

Neil Young, Bridge School Benefit, Mountain View, California, 1994

 

Dall'archivio di Rockol - La storia di "Tommy" la rock opera degli Who
Concerti Emergenza Coronavirus: grandi concerti aspettando che riprendano i concerti Who
