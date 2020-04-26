Grandi concerti da guardare sul Web: Who e altri 58
Il concerto che vi segnaliamo oggi è quello degli Who al Festival dell'isola di Wight, nel 1970.
In attesa che riprendano i concerti dal vivo nei locali, nelle arene e negli stadi, rivediamo grandi concerti del passato.
Oggi vi proponiamo gli Who live al Festival dell'isola di Wight, nel 1970.
Questa la setlist:
SETLIST
Heaven and Hell
I Can't Explain
Young Man Blues - Cover di Mose Allison
I Don't Even Know Myself
Water
Tommy
Overture
It's a Boy
1921
Amazing Journey
Sparks
Eyesight to the Blind - Cover di Sonny Boy Williamson
Christmas
The Acid Queen
Pinball Wizard
Do You Think It's Alright?
Fiddle About
Tommy Can You Hear Me?
There's a Doctor
Go to the Mirror!
Smash the Mirror
Miracle Cure
I'm Free
Tommy's Holiday Camp
We're Not Gonna Take It
Summertime Blues - Cover di Eddie Cochran
Shakin' All Over - Cover di Johnny Kidd and The Pirates
Spoonful - Cover di Willie Dixon
Twist and Shout - Cover di The Top Notes
Substitute
My Generation
Naked Eye
Magic Bus
Ma potete anche scegliere fra questi altri 58 (in ordine alfabetico):
AC/DC live a Monaco, Germania, 2001
Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, live a Firenze, 1981
Black Keys, Eurockéennes Festival di Belfort, Francia, 2014
Edoardo Bennato, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 11 aprile 1979
Black Sabbath, live al Download Festival, Donington, UK, 2005
Björk, live al National Theatre, Reykjavík, 1999
Blur, live al Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1998
David Bowie, live a Berlino, 2002
Jeff Buckley, Top Live / Velvet Session, Parigi, 1995
Nick Cave, 'Live at Paradiso', Amsterdam, 1992
Eric Clapton live a Hyde Park, Londra, 1996
Coldplay, live a Glastonbury, 2011
Cramps, live al Napa State Hospital, California, 13/06/1978
Cure, live a Glastonbury, UK, 2019
Lucio Dalla, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 dicembre 1978
Pino Daniele, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 26-3-1983
Depeche Mode, live al Rock am Ring, Nurbungring, Germania, 2006
Foo Fighters, live al Big Day Out, Sydney, 2000
Peter Gabriel, 'Secret World Live', Modena, 1993
Genesis, live agli Shepperton Studios, UK: 30/31-10-1973
David Gilmour, 'Remember That Night, Live At The Royal Albert Hall, 2006
Francesco Guccini, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 gennaio 1982 -
Guns N' Roses, 'Live at The Ritz’, New York, 1988
Iron Maiden, live al Rock in Rio, Rio de Janeiro, 2019
Jethro Tull, live al Tanglewood, Massachusetts, 7/07/1970
Janis Joplin, live a Stoccolma, 1969
Led Zeppelin, live al Teen Club, Copenhagen, 17-03-1971
Linkin Park, live al Rock Werchter, Belgio, 2017
Paul McCartney, live al Tokyo Dome, 2013
Motorhead, live al Wacken Open Air, Germania, 2006
Muse, live allo Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 2013
New Order, live alla O2 Academy di Glasgow, 2006
Nirvana, live ad Amsterdam, 1991
Oasis, live all'Earls Court, Londra, 1995
Pearl Jam, live al Lollapalooza Brasil, San Paolo, 2018
Pink Floyd, 'Delicate Sound of Thunder', New York e Versailles, 1998
Placebo, live allo Sziget Festival, Budapest, 2014
Police, live alla Hamburg Markthalle di Amburgo, 11/01/1980
PFM, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 25-11-1980
Queen, 'Live at Wembley', Londra, 1986
Radiohead, live al Lollapalooza di Chicago, 2016
Rage Against the Machine, live a Woodstock, 1999
Rammstein, live a Berlino, 1996
Red Hot Chili Peppers, live allo Slane Castle, Irlanda, 2003
Lou Reed, live al Bataclan, Parigi, 26 maggio 1974
Rolling Stones, live a Parigi nel 1976.
Sex Pistols, live al Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, 1978
Patti Smith live al Doctor Music Festival, Spagna, nel 1996
Strokes live al Lollapalooza Cile, nel 2017
Bruce Springsteen, live al Capitol Theatre, New Jersey, 1978
U2, 'Zoo TV: Live from Sydney', 1993
Velvet Underground, 'Live MCMXCIII', Parigi, 1993
Roger Waters, 'In the Flesh – Live', Portland, USA, 2000
White Stripes, live al festival di Glastonbury, UK, 2005
Tom Waits, Teatro Ariston di Sanremo, Premio Tenco 1986
Neil Young, Bridge School Benefit, Mountain View, California, 1994