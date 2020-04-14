Grandi concerti da guardare sul Web: Paul McCartney e altri 46
Il concerto che vi segnaliamo oggi è quello di Paul McCartney, live al Tokyo Dome, 2013
In attesa che riprendano i concerti dal vivo nei locali, nelle arene e negli stadi, rivediamo grandi concerti del passato.
Oggi vi proponiamo Paul McCartney, live al Tokyo Dome, 2013
Questa la setlist:
01 - Eight Days a Week 05:30
02 - All My Loving 08:30
03 - Listen To What The Man Said 11:33
04 - Let Me Roll It 16:05
05 - Paperback Writer 23:04
06 - My Valentine 27:25
07 - Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five 31:01
08 - The Long and Winding Road 35:15
09 - Maybe I'm Amazed 39:20
10 - I've Just Seen a Face 44:36
11 - We Can Work It Out 47:10
12 - Another Day 50:11
13 - And I Love Her 54:50
14 - Blackbird 59:00
15 - Lady Madonna 01:02:32
16 - All Together Now 01:05:31
17 - Lovely Rita 01:08:18
18 - Eleanor Rigby 1:11:32
19 - Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite! 01:15:20
20 - Something 01:18:48
21 - Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da 01:23:12
22 - Band On The Run 01:27:20
23 - Back In The U.S.S.R. 01:32:52
24 - Let It Be 01:36:35
25 - Live And Let Die 01:40:41
26 - Hey Jude 01:44:34
Bis:
27 - Day Tripper 01:55:24
28 - Hi, Hi, Hi 01:58:55
29 - Get Back 02:02:40
30 - Yesterday 02:09:10
31 - Helter Skelter 02:12:35
32 - Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End? 02:18:32
Ma potete anche scegliere fra questi altri 46 (in ordine alfabetico):
AC/DC live a Monaco, Germania, 2001
Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, live a Firenze, 1981
Edoardo Bennato, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 11 aprile 1979
Black Sabbath, live al Download Festival, Donington, UK, 2005
Björk, live al National Theatre, Reykjavík, 1999
Blur, live al Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1998
David Bowie, live a Berlino, 2002
Jeff Buckley, Top Live / Velvet Session, Parigi, 1995
Nick Cave, 'Live at Paradiso', Amsterdam, 1992
Cramps, live al Napa State Hospital, California, 13/06/1978
Cure, live a Glastonbury, UK, 2019
Lucio Dalla, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 dicembre 1978
Pino Daniele, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 26-3-1983
Depeche Mode, live al Rock am Ring, Nurbungring, Germania, 2006
Foo Fighters, live al Big Day Out, Sydney, 2000
Peter Gabriel, 'Secret World Live', Modena, 1993
Genesis, live agli Shepperton Studios, UK: 30/31-10-1973
Francesco Guccini, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 gennaio 1982 -
Guns N' Roses, 'Live at The Ritz’, New York, 1988
Iron Maiden, live al Rock in Rio, Rio de Janeiro, 2019
Jethro Tull, live al Tanglewood, Massachusetts, 7/07/1970
Janis Joplin, live a Stoccolma, 1969
Led Zeppelin, live al Teen Club, Copenhagen, 17-03-1971
Linkin Park, live al Rock Werchter, Belgio, 2017
Motorhead, live al Wacken Open Air, Germania, 2006
Muse, live allo Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 2013
New Order, live alla O2 Academy di Glasgow, 2006
Nirvana, live ad Amsterdam, 1991
Oasis, live all'Earls Court, Londra, 1995
Pearl Jam, live al Lollapalooza Brasil, San Paolo, 2018
Pink Floyd, 'Delicate Sound of Thunder', New York e Versailles, 1998
Placebo, live allo Sziget Festival, Budapest, 2014
Police, live alla Hamburg Markthalle di Amburgo, 11/01/1980
PFM, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 25-11-1980
Queen, 'Live at Wembley', Londra, 1986
Radiohead, live al Lollapalooza di Chicago, 2016
Rage Against the Machine, live a Woodstock, 1999
Red Hot Chili Peppers, live allo Slane Castle, Irlanda, 2003
Lou Reed, live al Bataclan, Parigi, 26 maggio 1974
Sex Pistols, live al Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, 1978
Bruce Springsteen, live al Capitol Theatre, New Jersey, 1978
U2, 'Zoo TV: Live from Sydney', 1993
Velvet Underground, 'Live MCMXCIII', Parigi, 1993
Roger Waters, 'In the Flesh – Live', Portland, USA, 2000
White Stripes, live al festival di Glastonbury, UK, 2005
Neil Young, Bridge School Benefit, Mountain View, California, 1994