Grandi concerti da guardare sul Web: Paul McCartney e altri 46

In attesa che riprendano i concerti dal vivo nei locali, nelle arene e negli stadi, rivediamo grandi concerti del passato.

Oggi vi proponiamo Paul McCartney, live al Tokyo Dome, 2013

Questa la setlist:

01 - Eight Days a Week 05:30

02 - All My Loving 08:30

03 - Listen To What The Man Said 11:33

04 - Let Me Roll It 16:05

05 - Paperback Writer 23:04

06 - My Valentine 27:25

07 - Nineteen Hundred and Eighty-Five 31:01

08 - The Long and Winding Road 35:15

09 - Maybe I'm Amazed 39:20

10 - I've Just Seen a Face 44:36

11 - We Can Work It Out 47:10

12 - Another Day 50:11

13 - And I Love Her 54:50

14 - Blackbird 59:00

15 - Lady Madonna 01:02:32

16 - All Together Now 01:05:31

17 - Lovely Rita 01:08:18

18 - Eleanor Rigby 1:11:32

19 - Being For The Benefit of Mr. Kite! 01:15:20

20 - Something 01:18:48

21 - Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da 01:23:12

22 - Band On The Run 01:27:20

23 - Back In The U.S.S.R. 01:32:52

24 - Let It Be 01:36:35

25 - Live And Let Die 01:40:41

26 - Hey Jude 01:44:34

Bis:

27 - Day Tripper 01:55:24

28 - Hi, Hi, Hi 01:58:55

29 - Get Back 02:02:40

30 - Yesterday 02:09:10

31 - Helter Skelter 02:12:35

32 - Golden Slumbers/Carry That Weight/The End? 02:18:32

Ma potete anche scegliere fra questi altri 46 (in ordine alfabetico):

AC/DC live a Monaco, Germania, 2001

Banco del Mutuo Soccorso, live a Firenze, 1981

Edoardo Bennato, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 11 aprile 1979

Black Sabbath, live al Download Festival, Donington, UK, 2005

Björk, live al National Theatre, Reykjavík, 1999

Blur, live al Glastonbury Festival, UK, 1998

David Bowie, live a Berlino, 2002

Jeff Buckley, Top Live / Velvet Session, Parigi, 1995

Nick Cave, 'Live at Paradiso', Amsterdam, 1992

Cramps, live al Napa State Hospital, California, 13/06/1978

Cure, live a Glastonbury, UK, 2019

Lucio Dalla, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 dicembre 1978

Pino Daniele, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 26-3-1983

Depeche Mode, live al Rock am Ring, Nurbungring, Germania, 2006

Foo Fighters, live al Big Day Out, Sydney, 2000

Peter Gabriel, 'Secret World Live', Modena, 1993

Genesis, live agli Shepperton Studios, UK: 30/31-10-1973

Francesco Guccini, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 20 gennaio 1982 -

Guns N' Roses, 'Live at The Ritz’, New York, 1988

Iron Maiden, live al Rock in Rio, Rio de Janeiro, 2019

Jethro Tull, live al Tanglewood, Massachusetts, 7/07/1970

Janis Joplin, live a Stoccolma, 1969

Led Zeppelin, live al Teen Club, Copenhagen, 17-03-1971

Linkin Park, live al Rock Werchter, Belgio, 2017

Motorhead, live al Wacken Open Air, Germania, 2006

Muse, live allo Stadio Olimpico, Roma, 2013

New Order, live alla O2 Academy di Glasgow, 2006

Nirvana, live ad Amsterdam, 1991

Oasis, live all'Earls Court, Londra, 1995

Pearl Jam, live al Lollapalooza Brasil, San Paolo, 2018

Pink Floyd, 'Delicate Sound of Thunder', New York e Versailles, 1998

Placebo, live allo Sziget Festival, Budapest, 2014

Police, live alla Hamburg Markthalle di Amburgo, 11/01/1980

PFM, live alla Radio Svizzera Italiana, 25-11-1980

Queen, 'Live at Wembley', Londra, 1986

Radiohead, live al Lollapalooza di Chicago, 2016

Rage Against the Machine, live a Woodstock, 1999

Red Hot Chili Peppers, live allo Slane Castle, Irlanda, 2003

Lou Reed, live al Bataclan, Parigi, 26 maggio 1974

Sex Pistols, live al Winterland Ballroom, San Francisco, 1978

Bruce Springsteen, live al Capitol Theatre, New Jersey, 1978

U2, 'Zoo TV: Live from Sydney', 1993

Velvet Underground, 'Live MCMXCIII', Parigi, 1993

Roger Waters, 'In the Flesh – Live', Portland, USA, 2000

White Stripes, live al festival di Glastonbury, UK, 2005

Neil Young, Bridge School Benefit, Mountain View, California, 1994