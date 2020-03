Jimmy Page ricorda il turbolento concerto di Lione nel 1973

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1973, @LedZeppelin played in Lyon, France.⁣ ⁣ By this point in time, the French had become quite passionate about seeing their music for free and we had cut the French tour short due to nil security at the concerts and a fighting rabble inside the building.⁣ ⁣ However, we’d been cajoled into playing this as our last date of the French tour. It was so chaotic getting into the building and, although the audience were really enthusiastic, the whole of this episode had left such a sour taste that we didn’t play in France again with Led Zeppelin until Paris in the 1980 tour.⁣ ⁣ Photograph: © Claude Gassian 1973