Coronavirus, l'appello delle star: 'Per una volta noi rocker dobbiamo rispettare le regole'

It’s been over 2 months since our soul brother Neil left us and although we continue to mourn his passing, we must now turn our gaze to the serious virus threatening all of us on the planet - a reminder of how precious life is ... I am self-isolating (with my pups) as is my family - so I urge you all to do the right thing ...social distance, trust the science, wash your hands and we will get through this... . 📸: @richardsibbaldphoto #hanginwiththewassermans #respectthethreat