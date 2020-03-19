Jimmy Page pubblica un video dei Led Zeppelin del 1969

View this post on Instagram

On this day, in 1969, @ledzeppelin performed 'Dazed and Confused' on Supershow, with what seemed to be a pretty experienced production team, as the camera angles appeared interesting at the time. They also used some dry ice, which was quite vibey, and we were just part of a number of artists that were to appear on this show - some of whom had not yet recorded and were due to arrive at the building.⁣ ⁣ There was definitely a timeslot for us to do another number, especially as the other artists hadn't arrived, and I suggested to the director that maybe it would be a good opportunity to do 'Communication Breakdown' as a second number, but they declined the offer and said it wasn’t necessary!