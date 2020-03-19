Jimmy Page pubblica un video dei Led Zeppelin del 1969
Il ricordo dell'ex chitarrista della band inglese di una registrazione per un docu-film.
Nel suo quotidiano appuntamento con i suoi followers su Instagram l'ex chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page ha pubblicato un video di una esibizione della band inglese risalente al marzo del 1969 per il film documentario 'Supershow' dedicato alla scena musicale del periodo, diretto dal regista John Crome.
Queste le parole di Page che accompagnano la clip:
“I Led Zeppelin si esibirono a Supershow facendo “Dazed and Confused”, con quello che sembrava essere un team di produzione piuttosto esperto, le angolazioni della telecamera parevano interessanti all'epoca. Usarono anche del ghiaccio secco, che facevano atmosfera, eravamo solo una parte di un certo numero di artisti che sarebbero apparsi in questo spettacolo, alcuni di loro non avevano ancora registrato e dovevano ancora arrivare negli studi. C'era sicuramente per noi uno slot di tempo per fare un altro numero, soprattutto perché gli altri artisti non erano arrivati, suggerii al regista che forse sarebbe stata una buona opportunità fare "Communication Breakdown" come seconda esibizione, ma rifiutarono l'offerta dicendo che non era necessario!”.
View this post on Instagram
On this day, in 1969, @ledzeppelin performed 'Dazed and Confused' on Supershow, with what seemed to be a pretty experienced production team, as the camera angles appeared interesting at the time. They also used some dry ice, which was quite vibey, and we were just part of a number of artists that were to appear on this show - some of whom had not yet recorded and were due to arrive at the building. There was definitely a timeslot for us to do another number, especially as the other artists hadn't arrived, and I suggested to the director that maybe it would be a good opportunity to do 'Communication Breakdown' as a second number, but they declined the offer and said it wasn’t necessary!
A post shared by Jimmy Page (@jimmypage) on