Patti Smith canta ‘Wing’ per l’Italia in diretta su Instagram: video

Thank you to everyone for doing your best in these wild times. It has been really special to stay connected through these different sources and platforms. You can watch our little video on my story now, and much more to come. Also, on March 28th at 1pm EST, ill do a live 30 min virtual concert through @germildc ♥️thank you @rodrigoderasmo and thank you everyone. So much love to you all. Let’s continue to remember how truly interconnected we all are, which can be felt more evidently than usual with practically everyone in the world thinking about the same subject right now. We are isolated and separated, but we are always together, connected through love, compassion, collaboration, patience, understanding, music, communicating, openness, Hope, optimism, and more love. More soon! Thank you :)♥️♥️♥️