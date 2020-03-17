Rockol - sezioni principali

News

Concerti

Classifiche

Recensioni

Video

News

Recensioni

Concerti

Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 17/03/2020

Coronavirus: i Rolling Stones posticipano il loro tour

L'emergenza epidemiologica spinge le leggende del rock a posticipare la partenza della nuova tournée, che avrebbe dovuto debuttare a maggio.

Coronavirus: i Rolling Stones posticipano il loro tour

Con un lungo post pubblicato sui canali social ufficiali dei Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger e soci hanno comunicato ai loro fan di essere stati costretti a posticipare il "No filter tour" a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus in America. La tournée avrebbe dovuto debuttare il prossimo 8 maggio a San Diego per poi proseguire fino al prossimo 9 luglio, per un totale di quindici concerti ospitati dalle principali città dell'America del Nord, da Vancouver a Tampa, da Minneapolis a Charlotte, e poi Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Louisville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis. e Charlotte.

Nel post, gli Stones hanno scritto:

"Siamo dispiaciuti per essere stati costretti a posticipare il tour. Ci scusiamo con i fan che stavano aspettando di vederci, ma la sicurezza e la salute di tutti meritano priorità. Ce la faremo tutti insieme e ci vedremo molto presto".

View this post on Instagram

AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming ‘No Filter’ tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones 15 date No Filter summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. For the full list of dates, cities and venues postponed visit rollingstones.com “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon” - Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie. AEG Presents / Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.

A post shared by The Rolling Stones (@therollingstones) on

Le nuove date non sono state per ora annunciate.

Dall'archivio di Rockol - Quella volta che i Rolling Stones subirono un attentato terroristico...
Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Concerti Coronavirus Mick Jagger Rolling Stones
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Who's Who di redazione Vinyl Ooops, they did it again. La premiata ditta The Who, ormai da anni ridotta al solo fantastico duo Daltrey/Townshend, sforna un nuovo disco. Si tratta di undici tracce scritte...
Vai alla recensione Leggi la recensione

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini e fotografie rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche, agenti di artisti e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, in generale, quelle libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.