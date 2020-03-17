Coronavirus: i Rolling Stones posticipano il loro tour
L'emergenza epidemiologica spinge le leggende del rock a posticipare la partenza della nuova tournée, che avrebbe dovuto debuttare a maggio.
Con un lungo post pubblicato sui canali social ufficiali dei Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger e soci hanno comunicato ai loro fan di essere stati costretti a posticipare il "No filter tour" a causa dell'emergenza Coronavirus in America. La tournée avrebbe dovuto debuttare il prossimo 8 maggio a San Diego per poi proseguire fino al prossimo 9 luglio, per un totale di quindici concerti ospitati dalle principali città dell'America del Nord, da Vancouver a Tampa, da Minneapolis a Charlotte, e poi Nashville, Austin, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Louisville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, St. Louis. e Charlotte.
Nel post, gli Stones hanno scritto:
"Siamo dispiaciuti per essere stati costretti a posticipare il tour. Ci scusiamo con i fan che stavano aspettando di vederci, ma la sicurezza e la salute di tutti meritano priorità. Ce la faremo tutti insieme e ci vedremo molto presto".
AEG Presents/Concerts West regret to announce the postponement of the Rolling Stones upcoming ‘No Filter’ tour of North America due to the ongoing global coronavirus pandemic. The Stones 15 date No Filter summer tour was due to kick off in San Diego on May 8 and end in Atlanta on July 9. For the full list of dates, cities and venues postponed visit rollingstones.com “We’re hugely disappointed to have to postpone the tour. “We are sorry to all the fans who were looking forward to it as much as we were, but the health and safety of everyone has to take priority. We will all get through this together — and we’ll see you very soon” - Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie. AEG Presents / Concerts West advise ticket holders to hold onto their original tickets and await further information.
