Manic Street Preachers: esce a giugno l'edizione celebrativa (con inediti) di 'Gold Against The Soul'

Verrà pubblicata il prossimo 12 giugno una nuova edizione di "Gold Against The Soul", il secondo album dei Manic Street Preachers pubblicato originariamente nel 1993 e pronto a tornare sul mercato in versione espansa a 27 anni dalla prima uscita: nella sua nuova veste il successore di "Generation Terrorists" raggiungerà i mercati - sia in CD che in vinile di 180 grammi - sotto forma di cofanetto contenente una versione rimasterizzata dall'album originale registrato dal gruppo capitanato da James Bradfield, un booklet di 120 pagine con foto inedite scattate da Mitch Ikeda, annotazioni personali di Nicky Wire, testi autografi, demo inedite, remix, b-side d'epoca e una registrazione live della cover dei Clash "What’s My Name".

Al proposito, Wire ha dichiarato:

"Abbiamo spostato il nostro studio qualche anno fa e durante il trasloco ho scoperto molte demo e immagini dell'era di 'Gold Against The Soul': ho subito pensato che fosse un peccato non condividerle. Non abbiamo mai valorizzato questo album in passato, ma con il senno di poi è stato un disco strano e curioso che ha proposto tante tracce amatissime dai fan. Ad esempio, James riesce a suscitare grande entusiamo quando intona live il riff di 'Sleepflower'"

Ecco, di seguito, la tracklist della nuova edizione di "Gold Against The Soul":

CD1

1. Sleepflower (Remastered)

2. From Despair To Where (Remastered)

3. La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh) [Remastered]

4. Yourself (Remastered)

5. Life Becoming a Landslide (Remastered)

6. Drug Drug Druggy (Remastered)

7. Roses In The Hospital (Remastered)

8. Nostalgic Pushead (Remastered)

9. Symphony of Tourette (Remastered)

10. Gold Against The Soul (Remastered)

11. Donkeys (Remastered)

12. Comfort Comes (Remastered)

13. Are Mothers Saints (Remastered)

14. Patrick Bateman (Remastered)

15. Hibernation (Remastered)

16. Us Against You (Remastered)

17. Charles Windsor (Remastered)

18. Wrote For Luck (Remastered)

19. What's My Name (Live) [Remastered]

CD2

1. Sleepflower (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

2. From Despair To Where (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

3. La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh) (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

4. Yourself (Live In Bangkok) [Remastered]

5. Life Becoming a Landslide (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

6. Drug Drug Druggy (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

7. Drug Drug Druggy (Impact Demo) [Remastered]

8. Roses In The Hospital (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

9. Roses In The Hospital (Impact Demo) [Remastered]

10. Nostalgic Pushead (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

11. Symphony of Tourette (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

12. Gold Against The Soul (House in the Woods Demo) [Remastered]

13. Roses In The Hospital (OG Psychovocal Remix) [Remastered]

14. Roses In The Hospital (51 Funk Salute) [Remastered]

15. La Tristesse Durera (Scream To A Sigh) (Chemical Brothers Vocal Remix)

16. Roses In The Hospital (Filet O Gang Remix) [Remastered]

17. Roses In The Hospital (ECG Remix) [Remastered]