I Metallica lanciano un club del vinile con demo e rarità

Introducing the Metallica Vinyl Club! It’s been super exciting to see the resurgence of vinyl and how much enjoyment we all get collecting, exploring and connecting with other fans mining for lost treasures. Those of us who love the look, feel and sonic warmth of vinyl are sorta in our little exclusive club, so with that in mind we thought it would be fun to start adding to our collections on a regular basis. Sign up at Metallica.com before Tuesday, March 31st to be part of the inaugural club!