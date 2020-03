Queen, si chiude il tour invernale. Brian May: ‘Silenzioso per un po’’

View this post on Instagram

Farewell Australia. What a journey it’s been ! Thanks you all of you beautiful Koreans, Japanese, Kiwis and Aussies for an incredible embrace. I may go a little quiet for a while now - time to hide and heal and reboot. Lots of love to all of you who read my ramblings - appreciation to all of you around the world who support me in my often tortuous efforts to promote a better deal for non-human animals, spreading consciousness of our place in the Universe, and exploring the world of 3-D. Oh - and immersal in Rock Music !!! Peace and love to you all. And thanks for accepting me with all my faults - which are many ! Take care out there ! Bri