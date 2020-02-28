Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 28/02/2020

Patti Smith e Iggy Pop insieme sul palco a New York: video e foto

La cantautrice newyorkese e l’Iguana del Rock hanno preso parte all’evento annuale Tibet House Benefit.

Patti Smith e Iggy Pop insieme sul palco a New York: video e foto

Si è tenuto lo scorso 26 febbraio, presso la Carnegie Hall di New York, l’evento annuale in favore della causa tibetana, Tibet House Benefit, che quest’anno ha visto nomi come quelli di Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Bettye LaVette, Margo Price e molti altri salire sul palco per performance e collaborazioni.

La cantautrice newyorkese - oltre a eseguire il pezzo dedicato a Kurt Cobain, “About a boy”, e la canzone “Don’t say nothing” - ha proposto il suo brano “People have the power”, accompagnata, tra gli altri, dall’Iguana del Rock e Bettye LaVette.

Iggy Pop, invece, ha cantato “We are the people”, brano del suo ultimo album “Free” (leggi qui la nostra recensione),  prima di proporre la canzone degli Stooges “I wanna be your dog” insieme a Laurie Anderson.

Il prossimo 27 luglio Patti Smith, insieme alla sua band, esordirà sul palco del Lucca Summer Festival per il concerto che vedrà la cantautrice esibirsi in piazza Napoleone del comune toscano. I biglietti per lo spettacolo sono già disponibili in prevendita su TicketOne.

Iggy Pop Patti Smith Stooges
