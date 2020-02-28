Patti Smith e Iggy Pop insieme sul palco a New York: video e foto
La cantautrice newyorkese e l’Iguana del Rock hanno preso parte all’evento annuale Tibet House Benefit.
Si è tenuto lo scorso 26 febbraio, presso la Carnegie Hall di New York, l’evento annuale in favore della causa tibetana, Tibet House Benefit, che quest’anno ha visto nomi come quelli di Patti Smith, Iggy Pop, Bettye LaVette, Margo Price e molti altri salire sul palco per performance e collaborazioni.
La cantautrice newyorkese - oltre a eseguire il pezzo dedicato a Kurt Cobain, “About a boy”, e la canzone “Don’t say nothing” - ha proposto il suo brano “People have the power”, accompagnata, tra gli altri, dall’Iguana del Rock e Bettye LaVette.
#e_RadioUS Watch Patti Smith Perform at Tibet House With Iggy Pop, Phoebe Bridgers https://t.co/ZPrSqKTgxe pic.twitter.com/MmC9VKWUdt— E-Radio.US (@eRadioUS) February 28, 2020
Iggy Pop, invece, ha cantato “We are the people”, brano del suo ultimo album “Free” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), prima di proporre la canzone degli Stooges “I wanna be your dog” insieme a Laurie Anderson.
Had a fantastic time at #TibetBenefit2020, featuring performances by Patti Smith, Betty Lavette, Phoebe Bridgers, Laurie Anderson, Iggy Pop, Philip Glass, and more. #goseelivemusic pic.twitter.com/svbS67LItA— EventideAudio (@EventideAudio) February 27, 2020
As part of the @TibetHouseUS Benefit that took place on Wednesday, @IggyPop performed The Stooges’ “I Wanna Be Your Dog” backed by Laurie Anderson, @RubinKodheli and Tony Shanahan, and destroyed @carnegiehall in mere minutes. (📷 for @brooklynvegan) https://t.co/NmSHK8Pg33 pic.twitter.com/uqn6hpcmAN— Ellen Qbertplaya (@Qbertplaya) February 27, 2020
Il prossimo 27 luglio Patti Smith, insieme alla sua band, esordirà sul palco del Lucca Summer Festival per il concerto che vedrà la cantautrice esibirsi in piazza Napoleone del comune toscano. I biglietti per lo spettacolo sono già disponibili in prevendita su TicketOne.