Coronavirus, Cristina Scabbia (Lacuna Coil) rassicura i fan: 'Qui non è come 'The walking dead''

View this post on Instagram

To all the coilers around the world who are sending me messages being worried for the virus going on right now: thank you so much for worrying but at the moment we are ok and going on with regular life. The situation is not as crazy as the media want you to believe and we are not like in The walking dead. Freedom of information has a price to pay, let’s hope we can mantain calm and civic sense without spreading useless fear. We fear nothing. Pic by @mauriciovillarroel.ph