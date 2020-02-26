Duffy rivela sui social di essere stata rapita, drogata e violentata
La cantante gallese racconta un brutto episodio di cui è stata vittima ma rassicura i fan: ‘Ora sto bene e sono al sicuro’.
La voce di “Mercy” ha rivelato, attraverso un post pubblicato sui social - che ha segnato una delle sue prime dichiarazioni pubbliche dopo anni - di essere stata “violentata e drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni”. Senza rivelare nessun dettaglio specifico, Duffy ha scritto su Instagram di essere al sicuro ora e, invitando i fan a rivolgerle qualsiasi domanda essi vogliano, ha detto che nelle prossime settimane condividerà un’intervista in cui risponderà ai quesiti a cui potrà replicare.
La cantante gallese, la quale ha informato di aver raccontato la sua storia ha un giornalista la scorsa estate, ha raccontato: "La verità è che, per favore, fidatevi di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, sono stata violentata e drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni.” Duffy ha poi aggiunto: “Certo che sono sopravvissuta. C’è voluto del tempo per riprendermi. Non esiste un modo leggero per dirlo.”
"Puoi solo immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere questo", ha detto la cantante discograficamente ferma a “Endlessly” del 2010. “Il modo in cui lo scriverei, come mi sentirei dopo. Beh, non sono del tutto sicura del perché ora sia il momento giusto e di quanto sia emozionante e liberatorio per me parlarne. Non riesco a spiegarlo."
Spiegando di come l’accaduto e il trauma abbiano influenzato su di lei, Duffy ha detto: “Posso dirvi che nell'ultimo decennio, migliaia e migliaia di giorni, mi sono impegnata a voler sentire di nuovo il sole nel mio cuore, il sole ora brilla. Vi chiedete perché non ho scelto di usare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi. Mi sono chiesta, come posso cantare con il mio cuore, se è rotto? E lentamente si spezza.”
View this post on Instagram
You can only imagine the amount of times I thought about writing this. The way I would write it, how I would feel thereafter. Well, not entirely sure why now is the right time, and what it is that feels exciting and liberating for me to talk. I cannot explain it. Many of you wonder what happened to me, where did I disappear to and why. A journalist contacted me, he found a way to reach me and I told him everything this past summer. He was kind and it felt so amazing to finally speak. The truth is, and please trust me I am ok and safe now, I was raped and drugged and held captive over some days. Of course I survived. The recovery took time. There’s no light way to say it. But I can tell you in the last decade, the thousands and thousands of days I committed to wanting to feel the sunshine in my heart again, the sun does now shine. You wonder why I did not choose to use my voice to express my pain? I did not want to show the world the sadness in my eyes. I asked myself, how can I sing from the heart if it is broken? And slowly it unbroke. In the following weeks I will be posting a spoken interview. If you have any questions I would like to answer them, in the spoken interview, if I can. I have a sacred love and sincere appreciation for your kindness over the years. You have been friends. I want to thank you for that x Duffy Please respect this is a gentle move for me to make, for myself, and I do not want any intrusion to my family. Please support me to make this a positive experience.
A post shared by @ duffy on