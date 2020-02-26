Duffy rivela sui social di essere stata rapita, drogata e violentata

La voce di “Mercy” ha rivelato, attraverso un post pubblicato sui social - che ha segnato una delle sue prime dichiarazioni pubbliche dopo anni - di essere stata “violentata e drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni”. Senza rivelare nessun dettaglio specifico, Duffy ha scritto su Instagram di essere al sicuro ora e, invitando i fan a rivolgerle qualsiasi domanda essi vogliano, ha detto che nelle prossime settimane condividerà un’intervista in cui risponderà ai quesiti a cui potrà replicare.

La cantante gallese, la quale ha informato di aver raccontato la sua storia ha un giornalista la scorsa estate, ha raccontato: "La verità è che, per favore, fidatevi di me, ora sto bene e sono al sicuro, sono stata violentata e drogata e tenuta prigioniera per alcuni giorni.” Duffy ha poi aggiunto: “Certo che sono sopravvissuta. C’è voluto del tempo per riprendermi. Non esiste un modo leggero per dirlo.”

"Puoi solo immaginare quante volte ho pensato di scrivere questo", ha detto la cantante discograficamente ferma a “Endlessly” del 2010. “Il modo in cui lo scriverei, come mi sentirei dopo. Beh, non sono del tutto sicura del perché ora sia il momento giusto e di quanto sia emozionante e liberatorio per me parlarne. Non riesco a spiegarlo."

Spiegando di come l’accaduto e il trauma abbiano influenzato su di lei, Duffy ha detto: “Posso dirvi che nell'ultimo decennio, migliaia e migliaia di giorni, mi sono impegnata a voler sentire di nuovo il sole nel mio cuore, il sole ora brilla. Vi chiedete perché non ho scelto di usare la mia voce per esprimere il mio dolore? Non volevo mostrare al mondo la tristezza nei miei occhi. Mi sono chiesta, come posso cantare con il mio cuore, se è rotto? E lentamente si spezza.”