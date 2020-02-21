Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 21 febbraio 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 21 febbraio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

999 – Bay Area Homicide [Cleopatra]

Abner Jay – Man Walked On The Moon [Mississippi-Mrp Rec]

Abramis Brama – Rubicon [Black Lodge Records]

Abysmal Lord – Exaltation Of The Infernal Cabal [Hells Headbangers]

Acrimony – Hymns To The Stone [Roadburn Productions]

Acrimony – Tumuli Schroomaroom [Roadburn Productions]

Adam Cayton-Holland – Adam Cayton-Holland Performs His Signature Bits [Saddle Creek Records]

Aeternus – Beyond The Wandering Moon [Soulseller]

Aeternus – Beyond The Wandering Moon [Soulseller]

Agnes Obel – Myopia [Blue Note Records]

Aiello – Ex Voto [Rca Victor Europe]

Alexis Korner – Red Hot From Alex [Trading Places]

Alison Kinnaird – Harp Key [Temple Records Uk]

Alison Kinnaird – Harper’s Gallery [Temple Records Uk]

Allie X – Cape God [Twin Music Inc]

Amelie Duchow – Tonstich [Sync]

Animals As Leaders – Weightless [Prosthetic]

Anna – Galactic Highways [Drumcode]

Anvil – Legal At Last [Afm Records]

Assassin – Bestia Immundis [Massacre]

Asteroid B612 – Forced Into A Corner [Bang Records]

Aubrie Sellers – Far From Home [Aubrie Sellers]

Avener – Heaven [Universal Import]

Banoffee – Look At Us Now Dad [Cascine]

Bardo Pond – Adrop / Circuit Viii [Three Lobed Rec.]

Battlefield Band – Anthem For The Common Man [Temple Records Uk]

Beat Happening – We Are Beat Happening (Box Set) [Domino Recording Co.]

Best Coast – Always Tomorrow [Concord Records]

Biff Byford – School Of Hard Knocks [Silver Lining Music]

Billy Ocean – Love Zone [Music On Vinyl]

Billy Talent – Billy Talent [Music On Vinyl]

Blind Ego – Preaching To The Choir [Gentle Art Of Music]

Boniface – Boniface [Royal Mountain]

Bram De Looze – Colour Talk [Sdban]

Broken Witt Rebels – Ok Hotel [Decca Uk]

Bruce Springsteen – The Rising [Sony Legacy]

Bruce Springsteen – Live In Dublin [Legacy Recordings]

Bruce Springsteen – Devils & Dust [Legacy Recordings]

Bruce Springsteen – 18 Tracks [Legacy Recordings]

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band – Live In New York City [Legacy Recordings]

Bruno Nicolai – Espressioni [Loneos Editions]

