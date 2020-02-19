In morte di Pop Smoke: gli omaggi del mondo hip-hop
Pop Smoke ha all’attivo collaborazioni con artisti come Nicki Minaj, Skepta, Lil Tjay, H.E.R., A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Chris Brown, Travis Scott e Quavo.
Una volta divulgata la notizia della morte di Pop Smoke, giovane rapper nato nel quartiere newyorkese di Brooklyn ucciso oggi, all’età di vent’anni, nella sua casa di Hollywood, non è passato molto tempo prima che il mondo dell’hip-hop rendesse omaggio alla voce di “War”. Sono stati infatti in molti, da Nicki Minaj a Chance the Rapper, da Quavo a Nas, a ricordare il rapper statunitense, al secolo Bashar Barakah Jackson, che lo scorso anno faceva il suo esordio con il mixtape “Meet the Woo”, seguito da “Meet the Woo 2”, pubblicato da Pop Smoke solo qualche giorno fa, lo scorso 7 febbraio.
Molti degli artisti che hanno rivolto un pensiero al compianto rapper statunitense sono gli stessi che hanno avuto occasione di collaborare con lui: nonostante la giovane età e sebbene abbia fatto il suo esordio solo lo scorso anno Pop Smoke ha all’attivo collaborazioni con artisti come Nicki Minaj, Skepta, Lil Tjay, H.E.R., A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Chris Brown, Travis Scott e Quavo.
Pop Smoke è solo l’ultimo dei giovani rapper venuti a mancare negli ultimi anni. Dal 2017 a oggi hanno infatti perso la vita, tra gli altri, Lil Peep nel 2017, XXXTentacion e Mac Miller nel 2018, Nipsey Hussle e Juice Wrld nel 2019.
Ecco alcuni dei messaggi del mondo dell’hip-hop che hanno affollato i social network in ricordo di Pop Smoke:
View this post on Instagram
No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.i.P
A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on
View this post on Instagram
The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.
A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on
View this post on Instagram
F L Y H I G H W O O 🕊@realpopsmoke Got To Kno This Kid! Very Talented Humble Respectful And Appreciative Always Ask Questions Big Sponge To Knowledge Fast Learning Young Boss And The Huncho Was Here To Share That Anytime You Called Me! R.I.P 🙏🏾💫#MEETTHEWOO
A post shared by QuavoHuncho (@quavohuncho) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on
damn i meant to block someone n that shit deleteddddddddd— Kehlani (@Kehlani) February 19, 2020
rest up pop smoke!! 20 years old, hella sweet FREAKISHLY talented. shit sick out here. prayers to his family forreal
RIP pop smoke. Another life cut down far too soon🙏🏾💙— Caleb (@CalebGiles_) February 19, 2020
Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾— Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 19, 2020
Dude.. Pop Smokes last tweet was 2 hours ago and now everyone’s saying RIP... smh 💔— Justine Skye (@JustineSkye) February 19, 2020
Rest In Power https://t.co/LSafRPXzRo— RootsPicnic2020 Now! (@questlove) February 19, 2020
We was in the lab last night comparing Pop Smoke to 50 when he came out. #RIP 🙏🏿— Skinny Suge (@FreddieGibbs) February 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Damn. The future was bright for Pop Smoke. This is tragic. Brooklyn is in mourning right now. #RIPPopSmoke
A post shared by Talib Kweli (@talibkweli) on
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Swae Lee, Lee Swae? (@swaelee) on