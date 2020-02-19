Rockol - sezioni principali

News - R'n'B / hip hop - 19/02/2020

In morte di Pop Smoke: gli omaggi del mondo hip-hop

Pop Smoke ha all’attivo collaborazioni con artisti come Nicki Minaj, Skepta, Lil Tjay, H.E.R., A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Chris Brown, Travis Scott e Quavo.

In morte di Pop Smoke: gli omaggi del mondo hip-hop

Una volta divulgata la notizia della morte di Pop Smoke, giovane rapper nato nel quartiere newyorkese di Brooklyn ucciso oggi, all’età di vent’anni, nella sua casa di Hollywood, non è passato molto tempo prima che il mondo dell’hip-hop rendesse omaggio alla voce di “War”. Sono stati infatti in molti, da Nicki Minaj a Chance the Rapper, da Quavo a Nas, a ricordare il rapper statunitense, al secolo Bashar Barakah Jackson, che lo scorso anno faceva il suo esordio con il mixtape “Meet the Woo”, seguito da “Meet the Woo 2”, pubblicato da Pop Smoke solo qualche giorno fa, lo scorso 7 febbraio.

Molti degli artisti che hanno rivolto un pensiero al compianto rapper statunitense sono gli stessi che hanno avuto occasione di collaborare con lui: nonostante la giovane età e sebbene abbia fatto il suo esordio solo lo scorso anno Pop Smoke ha all’attivo collaborazioni con artisti come Nicki Minaj, Skepta, Lil Tjay, H.E.R., A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Chris Brown, Travis Scott e Quavo.

Pop Smoke è solo l’ultimo dei giovani rapper venuti a mancare negli ultimi anni. Dal 2017 a oggi hanno infatti perso la vita, tra gli altri, Lil Peep nel 2017, XXXTentacion e Mac Miller nel 2018, Nipsey Hussle e Juice Wrld nel 2019.

Ecco alcuni dei messaggi del mondo dell’hip-hop che hanno affollato i social network in ricordo di Pop Smoke:

View this post on Instagram

RIP Pop Smoke

A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on

View this post on Instagram

Sickening man 💔

A post shared by Swae Lee, Lee Swae? (@swaelee) on

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

