Queen, in Australia per la prima volta nella storia la scaletta del Live Aid
Il chitarrista dei Queen aveva anticipato che il Fire Fight Australia sarebbe stato “una sorta di Live Aid". Ecco svelato il perché.
Il mese scorso Brian May aveva presentato il Fire Fight Australia, il concerto benefico andato in scena oggi a Sydney a sostegno delle vittime degli incendi che hanno colpito l’Australia a cavallo tra il 2019 e il 2020, come “una sorta di Live Aid”, senza però specificare molto di più e lasciando intendere che l’analogia si limitasse alle finalità benefiche tanto del colossale evento del 13 luglio 1985 quanto del Fire Fight Australia. I Queen, in formazione con Adam Lambert, avevano però in serbo una sorpresa destinata a rendere più marcata la somiglianza tra i due eventi. La band rimasta orfana di Freddie Mercury ha infatti proposto oggi, 16 febbraio, sul palco dell’Anz Stadium la stessa scaletta della leggendaria performance al Live Aid “per la prima volta nella storia”, come sottolineato dai Queen sui profili social della band. Ecco dunque le canzoni che i Queen + Adam Lambert hanno proposto a Sydney:
Bohemian Rhapsody
Radio Ga Ga
Hammer to Fall
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
We Will Rock You
We Are the Champions
👑 For The First Time In Its History, Queen, Fronted By Singer @adamlambert will perform the Band’s Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set tonight for Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert! 👑 Queen will perform in full its original 22 minute Live Aid set. The six-song set includes Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest live performances of all time! Fans can follow the event here on @firefightaustralia 🧡 Please donate over at ➡️www.firefightAustralia.com The sold-out event will air live in Australia on Channel 7 and 7plus, and FOX8 and Foxtel GO from 1pm AEDT on Sunday 16 February. UK audiences will be able to see selected highlights on Sky One HD from 8pm on Monday 17th February. #Queen #QAL2020 #firefightaustralia
Di seguito potete invece vedere alcuni video dello show della band, condivisi dagli utenti sui social:
Queen and Adam Lambert opening with Bohemian Rhapsody. Crowds are roaring. #FireFightAustralia pic.twitter.com/GQ1Agy7xpS— Georgia Clark (@GeorgiaBClark) February 16, 2020
Wow - Queen did their actual Live Aid set at #FireFightAustralia for the first time since 1985 pic.twitter.com/5W5W2CAO4l— cameron adams (@cameron_adams) February 16, 2020
For the first time since their historic Live Aid performance in 1985, Queen - featuring US singer Adam Lambert, have replicated their full, 22 minute set at #FireFightAustralia, including video footage of Freddie Mercury @australian pic.twitter.com/3lLlbpuqbC— Emily Ritchie (@emritchiejourno) February 16, 2020
Brian May doing the solo from Crazy Little Thing Called Love.— It's All Complete Bollocks! 💧🌈 (@RichardTuffin) February 16, 2020
That is all.#FireFightAustralia pic.twitter.com/pBSBYD3eIf
There were goosebumps as @QueenWillRock + @AdamLambert performed the band's 1985 Live Aid setlist at @FireFightAU, closing with the iconic 'We Are The Champions'. #FireFightAustralia #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/kjZunKuuuK— 7NEWS Australia (@7NewsAustralia) February 16, 2020
The Freddie Mercury cameo was the highlight of #FireFightAustralia pic.twitter.com/088KpXd5mQ— Wade Shipard (@wadeshipard) February 16, 2020
La performance dei Queen al Live Aid è considerata l’esibizione più significativa dell’evento organizzato da Bob Geldof e Midge Ure ed è entrata nella leggenda – recentemente persino i Simpson hanno inserito l’iconica esibizione all’interno di una puntata. Il set è stato ricreato per intero anche all’interno del biopic dedicato ai Queen e al loro frontman Freddie Mercury “Bohemian Rhapsody” uscito nel novembre 2018: l’intera esibizione, riportata in vita dagli attori del film, su tutti Rami Malek, è stata inclusa, senza i tagli previsti invece nella versione definitiva che chiude la pellicola, all’interno dei contenuti extra del DVD di “Bohemian Rhapsody”.