News - Pop/Rock - 16/02/2020

Queen, in Australia per la prima volta nella storia la scaletta del Live Aid

Il chitarrista dei Queen aveva anticipato che il Fire Fight Australia sarebbe stato “una sorta di Live Aid". Ecco svelato il perché.

Queen, in Australia per la prima volta nella storia la scaletta del Live Aid

Il mese scorso Brian May aveva presentato il Fire Fight Australia, il concerto benefico andato in scena oggi a Sydney a sostegno delle vittime degli incendi che hanno colpito l’Australia a cavallo tra il 2019 e il 2020, come “una sorta di Live Aid”, senza però specificare molto di più e lasciando intendere che l’analogia si limitasse alle finalità benefiche tanto del colossale evento del 13 luglio 1985 quanto del Fire Fight Australia. I Queen, in formazione con Adam Lambert, avevano però in serbo una sorpresa destinata a rendere più marcata la somiglianza tra i due eventi. La band rimasta orfana di Freddie Mercury ha infatti proposto oggi, 16 febbraio, sul palco dell’Anz Stadium la stessa scaletta della leggendaria performance al Live Aid “per la prima volta nella storia”, come sottolineato dai Queen sui profili social della band. Ecco dunque le canzoni che i Queen + Adam Lambert hanno proposto a Sydney:

Bohemian Rhapsody
Radio Ga Ga
Hammer to Fall
Crazy Little Thing Called Love
We Will Rock You
We Are the Champions

View this post on Instagram

👑 For The First Time In Its History, Queen, Fronted By Singer @adamlambert will perform the Band’s Iconic 1985 Live Aid Set tonight for Fire Fight Australia Benefit Concert! 👑 Queen will perform in full its original 22 minute Live Aid set. The six-song set includes Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga, Hammer To Fall, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Will Rock You and We Are The Champions, and is widely regarded as one of the greatest live performances of all time! Fans can follow the event here on @firefightaustralia 🧡 Please donate over at ➡️www.firefightAustralia.com The sold-out event will air live in Australia on Channel 7 and 7plus, and FOX8 and Foxtel GO from 1pm AEDT on Sunday 16 February. UK audiences will be able to see selected highlights on Sky One HD from 8pm on Monday 17th February. #Queen #QAL2020 #firefightaustralia

A post shared by Queen (@officialqueenmusic) on

Di seguito potete invece vedere alcuni video dello show della band, condivisi dagli utenti sui social:

La performance dei Queen al Live Aid è considerata l’esibizione più significativa dell’evento organizzato da Bob Geldof e Midge Ure ed è entrata nella leggenda – recentemente persino i Simpson hanno inserito l’iconica esibizione all’interno di una puntata. Il set è stato ricreato per intero anche all’interno del biopic dedicato ai Queen e al loro frontman Freddie Mercury “Bohemian Rhapsody” uscito nel novembre 2018: l’intera esibizione, riportata in vita dagli attori del film, su tutti Rami Malek, è stata inclusa, senza i tagli previsti invece nella versione definitiva che chiude la pellicola, all’interno dei contenuti extra del DVD di “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

Brian May Freddie Mercury Live Aid Queen
La fotografia dell'articolo è pubblicata non integralmente. Link all'immagine originale
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
