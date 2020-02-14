David Bowie, ascolta una rara versione di ‘The man who sold the world’

Dopo che nelle scorse settimane sono stati condivisi in streaming brani inediti dell’artista britannico e rarità risalenti al periodo del disco di David Bowie “Earthling” del 1997, una rara versione di "The man who sold the world” - pubblicata oggi, 14 febbraio - completa l’Ep di sei tracce “Is it any wonder?”.

Il pezzo “The man who sold the world (Live Eno Mix)” è frutto del lavoro di Brian Eno che, nei Westside Studios di Londra, il 30 Ottobre 1995 ha remixato ed eseguito delle sovraincisioni alla versione live eseguita da Bowie durante il tour “Outside World Tour”. “Ho aggiunto alcune tracce vocali e un contrattempo sonoro, e ho scolpito un po’ il pezzo in modo che avesse più contorno”, ha scritto sul proprio diario Eno, ripreso dal sito davidbowie.com.

Originariamente, questa versione di “The man who sold the world” è stata pubblicata come lato B del singolo “Strangers when we meet” - canzone inizialmente inclusa nel disco di Bowie “The Buddha of Suburbia” del 1993 e poi nuovamente inciso per il disco “1.Outside” del 1995.

L’Ep “Is it any wonder?”, ora disponibile in streaming nella sua interezza, sarà pubblicato in vinile 12” e CD dal prossimo 20 marzo. La versione fisica del disco includerà cinque delle sei canzoni svelate nel corso delle scorse settimana - "I can't read ’97", “Stay ’97”, la versione inedita di “Baby Universal” e l’inedito “Nuts” - e il pezzo “Fun (Clownboy Mix), a sostituzione della versione acustica di “The man who sold the world”, la quale sarà invece disponibile nel disco “ChangesNowBowie” che uscirà il prossimo 18 aprile.

“Fun (Clownboy Mix)” - prodotta da David Bowie, Reeves Gabrels e Mark Plati - è stata registrata nel maggio del 1998. Il pezzo in questione è nato come una ripresa del brano di Bowie “Fame” del 1975, eseguito sotto il titolo di “It is any wonder” durante i concerti nei club del tour di “Earthling”.

Ecco la tracklist della versione fisica dell’Ep ‘Is it any wonder?’ e la copertina:

“Baby Universal ‘97”

“Fun (Clownboy Mix)”

“Stay ’97”

“I Can’t Read ’97”

“Nuts”

“The Man Who Sold the World (Live Eno Mix)”