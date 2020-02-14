Le uscite su vinile più intriganti di venerdì 14 febbraio 2020

Come noto, per convenzione, da qualche anno l’industria discografica ha fissato il venerdì come giorno designato alla pubblicazione delle nuove uscite.

Ecco, dunque, le novità su vinile di venerdì 14 febbraio 2020, selezionate per voi dalla redazione di Vinyl. Buona caccia e buon ascolto…

2 Cellos Let There Be Cello [Music On Vinyl]

Aadal – Silver [Apollon Records]

Abbath – Abbath (Ltd Glow In The Dark Gatefold Lp) [Season Of Mist]

Abner Jay – Man Walked On The Moon [Mississippi Records]

Accept – Predator [Music On Vinyl]

Acid – Romance [Narnack Records]

Acid – Box [Narnack Records]

Acid – Persona [Narnack Records]

Acid – Science Fiction With Acid [Narnack Records]

Agama – Safe In Noise [The State51 Conspiracy]

Aidan Baker & Gareth Davis – Invisible Cities II [Karlrecords]

Alacran – Alacran [Sommor Records]

Albert Cummings – Believe [Provogue]

Alev Lenz – 3 [Sa Recordings]

Alex Rex – Andromeda [Tin Angel]

Alice Coltrane – Africa Live At The Carnegie Hall [Alternative Fox]

Alice Zawadzki – Within You Is A World Of Spring [Whirlwind Recordings]

American Nightmare – Life Support [Deathwish Inc]

Amirtha Kidambi Elder Ones – Holy Science [Jazzman]

Andrew Lloyd Webber – Cats [2 Lp] [Deutsche Grammophon]

Andris Nelsons / Wiener Philharmoniker – New Year’s Concert 2020 [Sony Classical Imp]

Anna – Galactic Highways [Drumcode]

Aoife Nessa Frances – Land Of No Junction [Basin Rock]

Arbor Labor Union – New Petal Instants [Arrowhawk Records]

Aril Brikha – Dance Of A Trillion Stars [Kompakt]

Ash – Teenage Wildlife – 25 Years Of Ash [Echo]

Asha B / Alien Dread – Lost Souls [Isr Records]

Axel Fischbacher Quintet Und Kammerphilharmonie Wuppertaler – Five Birds And Strings [Jazzsick Records]

Ã„tna – Made By Desire – Ltd. Edition Colored Vinyl [Humming Records]

Bambara – Stray [Wharf Cat Records]

Barbara Eden – Miss Barbara Eden Limited Pink Edition [Real Gone Music]

Beach Bunny – Honeymoon [Mom & Pop Music]

Ben Pirani – That’s The Way It Goes [Colemine Records]

Bendigo Fletcher – Memory Fever [Soul Step Records]

Big Scenic Nowhere – Vision Beyond Horizon [Heavy Psych Sounds]

Black Swan – Shake The World [Frontiers Music Srl]

Blaue Blume – Lovable [Hfn]

Blue Mondays – Gator Boots Vol. 13 [Gator Boots]

Bobby Patterson – The Storyteller [Tidal Waves Music]

Bobby Patterson – My Thing Is Your Thing – Jetstar Strut From Bobby Patterson [Modern Harmonic]

Bohren & Der Club Of Gore – Patchouli Blue [Ipecac Recordings]

Boniface – Boniface [Transgressive]

Booker T. & The Mg’s – Green Onions [Not Now Uk]

Bostro Pesopeo – Meti [Permanent Vacation]

Brkn Love – Brkn Love [Spinefarm]

Bunny Wailer – Sings The Wailers [Music On Vinyl]

Buscrates – Lost & Found / Cruise Control [Bastard Jazz Rec]

Caitlin Sherman – Death To The Damsel [Small Batch Records]

Call Me By Your Name / O.S.T. – Call Me Byyour Name [Music On Vinyl]

Callisto – Guidance Is Internal Part 3 [Guidance]

Callisto – Guidance Is Internal: Part 2 [Guidance]

