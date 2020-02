I Queen suonano sotto la pioggia torrenziale: video

View this post on Instagram

What did I say about rain ? Jeeez. ... probably the wettest gig we ever played. All the weather forecasts - even on the day - were completely, utterly wrong ... it changes everything, of course, and just plain endurance becomes a big part of the evening. But we WERE prepared to a degree. And somehow the sharing of this insane occasion breeds a strong feeling of brother and sisterhood ! And adding in a strong sense of humour the night became very special. Thanks folks - in all that torrential rain I don’t think one person relinquished their post !! Yeeeeeow !!! Bri (video : Pete !) 💥💥💥💥 And yes I did play my original Red Special tonight - I would never play a gig without her. And yes she and I both got very wet - and yes - it’s not good for either of us ! But - the Show Must Go On - and it was worth it to see those happy faces !! Bri