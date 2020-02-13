Black Crowes in concerto a Londra: setlist e fotogallery - GUARDA
Chris e Rick Robinson si sono esibiti in acustico sotto il nome Brothers of a Feather.
Come annunciato dal loro account Twitter qualche giorno fa, i fratelli Robinson aka i Black Crowes, hanno dato il via ieri sera dall'Omeara di Londra – leggi qui la nostra recensione del concerto – a un tour acustico di undici date. La prossima di queste avrà luogo il 15 febbraio ad Amsterdam (Olanda), prima di spostare armi e bagagli negli Stati Uniti fino agli inizi di marzo. Per questo che è un antipasto del tour celebrativo, con band, che partirà la prossima estate, per i trenta anni dalla pubblicazione dell'album d'esordio dei Black Crowes “Shake Your Money Maker”, i due hanno scelto il moniker Brothers of a Feather.
And now for something completely different… announcing BROTHERS OF A FEATHER... An acoustic evening with Chris and Rich Robinson. On sale today at 12 noon local time. Limited tickets. Head to https://t.co/jLTd51CScS for more details and to purchase 🎫 pic.twitter.com/9o7gZh0mKX— TheBlackCrowes (@theblackcrowes) February 10, 2020
La denominazione Brothers of a Feather non è nuova. Chris e Rick Robinson, riuniti sotto questo nome, infatti, fecero un tour negli Stati Uniti nel 2006 che, nel luglio 2007, divenne il live album “Brothers Of A Feather: Live At The Roxy”.
Setlist del concerto di Londra:
Jealous Again
Twice as Hard
Wiser Time
Good Friday
Horsehead
Hotel Illness
Whoa Mule
So Many Times (cover dei Manassas)
Soul Singing
She Talks To Angels
Remedy
Encore:
Willin' (cover dei Little Feat)
Le date del 'Brothers of a Feather Winter 2020 Acoustic Tour':
Feb. 12 – London, England @ Omeara
Feb. 15 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso Noord
Feb. 19 – Boston, Mass. @ Brighton Music Hall
Feb. 21 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ The Foundry at the Fillmore
Feb. 23 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Terminal West
Feb. 25 – Nashville, Tenn. @ The Basement East
Feb. 27 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lincoln Hall
Feb. 29 – Austin, Texas @ Antone's Nightclub
March 2 – Denver, Colo. @ Ophelia's Electric Soapbox
March 4 – Portland, Ore. @ Doug Fir Lounge
March 6 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Chapel