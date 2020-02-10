Janet Jackson annuncia l'uscita di "Black Diamond"

Rockol - sezioni principali

Janet Jackson ha annunciato l'uscita di un suo nuovo album in studio, intitolato “Black Diamond”, congiuntamente alla notizia che verrà supportato da tour mondiale.

“Black Diamond” è il dodicesimo album della 53enne musicista statunitense e fa seguito a “Unbreakable” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), disco pubblicato nell'ottobre 2015. In un comunicato la Jackson ha spiegato il significato del titolo dell'album:

"I diamanti neri sono i diamanti più duri, i più difficili da tagliare. Lo considero come il più difficile da colpire o distruggere. Ho sopportato molte cose. Mi vedo come un diamante nero nella sua forma più pura. Sono una roccia, ho i bordi irregolari ma continuo ad andare avanti. Voglio mostrarvi la mia forza e darvi forza”.

View this post on Instagram

Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎🍓😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm! — 👉🏾 European & Additional World Dates To Be Announced!

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

Al momento sono stati annunciati 34 concerti del tour in Nordamerica. Il primo dei live avrà luogo a Miami (Florida) il 24 giugno e l'ultimo il 23 agosto a Tacoma (Wshington).

Janet Jackson nuovo album
