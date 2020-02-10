Janet Jackson annuncia l'uscita di "Black Diamond"

View this post on Instagram

Hey U Guys! I’ve heard all your wishes and now from my lips to your ears. I’m working on my new album and going on a brand new World Tour this summer! Both titled ✨ “Black Diamond”. ✨ — Black Diamonds are the toughest of all the diamonds, the hardest to cut. I see that as the hardest to hurt or destroy. There is a lot that I have endured. I see myself as a Black Diamond in its purest form. I’m a rock, I have ruff edges but I keep moving forward. I want to show you my strength as well as give you strength. — I love u guys so much and I’m #SoExcited to share this new era with you. See u soon! #BlackDiamond 🖤💎🍓😘 — A special pre-sale code will be sent ONLY to my mailing list subscribers tomorrow, Feb. 11! Click link in bio to sign-up for my mailing list on my website 🤗 Tickets go on-sale to the general public on February 13 at 12 pm! — 👉🏾 European & Additional World Dates To Be Announced!