Janet Jackson annuncia l'uscita di "Black Diamond"
La 53enne popstar statunitense ufficializza la pubblicazione del suo dodicesimo album.
Janet Jackson ha annunciato l'uscita di un suo nuovo album in studio, intitolato “Black Diamond”, congiuntamente alla notizia che verrà supportato da tour mondiale.
“Black Diamond” è il dodicesimo album della 53enne musicista statunitense e fa seguito a “Unbreakable” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), disco pubblicato nell'ottobre 2015. In un comunicato la Jackson ha spiegato il significato del titolo dell'album:
"I diamanti neri sono i diamanti più duri, i più difficili da tagliare. Lo considero come il più difficile da colpire o distruggere. Ho sopportato molte cose. Mi vedo come un diamante nero nella sua forma più pura. Sono una roccia, ho i bordi irregolari ma continuo ad andare avanti. Voglio mostrarvi la mia forza e darvi forza”.
