Madonna accusa: 'Censurata in concerto a Londra'. Video

it was 5 minutes past our 11:00 curfew—-we had one more song to do and The Palladium decided to censor us by pulling.down the metal fire curtain that weighs 9 tons. Fortunately they stopped it half way and no one was hurt.............. Many Thanks to the entire Audience who did not move and never left us. 👊🏼👊🏽👊🏿 Power to The People!! #Irise #ongod #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium