Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 04/02/2020

Eddie Vedder dedica ‘Better man’ a Kobe Bryant durante un live a Miami

Il leader dei Pearl Jam si esibisce durante un evento privato e ricorda l’ex star della Nba

Eddie Vedder dedica &lsquo;Better man&rsquo; a Kobe Bryant durante un live a Miami

Lo scorso 1 febbraio il leader dei Pearl Jam ha tenuto un concerto privato in occasione dell’evento di NetJet presso l’Ice Palace Film Studios di Miami e ha dedicato la canzone “Better man” - brano incluso nel disco della formazione di Seattle “Vitalogy” del 1994 - a Kobe Bryant, tragicamente scomparso lo scorso 26 gennaio. Eddie Vedder ha eseguito dal vivo undici brani, aprendo il set con un omaggio all’ex star della Nba e alle persone vittime del fatale incidente in elicottero avvenuto a Los Angeles.

La scaletta proposta ha incluso, tra le altre, una cover di Warren Zevon, una di Tom Petty, la reinterpretazione di un pezzo dei Clash e di una canzone di George Harrison, oltre all’esecuzione di “Rise” e “Hard sun” del cantautore canadese Indio.

Ecco la scaletta:

Better Man
Keep Me In Your Heart (Warren Zevon)
Porch
Far Behind
I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty)
Wishlist
Small Town
Should I Stay Or Should I Go? (The Clash)
Isn’t It A Pity (George Harrison)
Rise (Indio)
Hard Sun (Indio)

Di seguito alcune foto e qualche video realizzati dalle persone fra il pubblico presenti alla serata:

View this post on Instagram

#eddievedderofficial Ed Ved Miami 2020

A post shared by Carl Witkowski (@carljwiii) on

View this post on Instagram

Ed Ved!!! Amazing night in Miami!!!!

A post shared by Carl Witkowski (@carljwiii) on

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Concerti Eddie Vedder Kobe Bryant Pearl Jam
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Who's Who di redazione Vinyl Ooops, they did it again. La premiata ditta The Who, ormai da anni ridotta al solo fantastico duo Daltrey/Townshend, sforna un nuovo disco. Si tratta di undici tracce scritte...
Vai alla recensione Leggi la recensione

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.