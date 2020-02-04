Eddie Vedder dedica ‘Better man’ a Kobe Bryant durante un live a Miami
Il leader dei Pearl Jam si esibisce durante un evento privato e ricorda l’ex star della Nba
Lo scorso 1 febbraio il leader dei Pearl Jam ha tenuto un concerto privato in occasione dell’evento di NetJet presso l’Ice Palace Film Studios di Miami e ha dedicato la canzone “Better man” - brano incluso nel disco della formazione di Seattle “Vitalogy” del 1994 - a Kobe Bryant, tragicamente scomparso lo scorso 26 gennaio. Eddie Vedder ha eseguito dal vivo undici brani, aprendo il set con un omaggio all’ex star della Nba e alle persone vittime del fatale incidente in elicottero avvenuto a Los Angeles.
La scaletta proposta ha incluso, tra le altre, una cover di Warren Zevon, una di Tom Petty, la reinterpretazione di un pezzo dei Clash e di una canzone di George Harrison, oltre all’esecuzione di “Rise” e “Hard sun” del cantautore canadese Indio.
Let the good times roll. NetJets Owners rocked out to an exclusive performance by Eddie Vedder and sports commentary from the experts: Coach Tony Dungy and Chris Berman. #OnlyNetJets pic.twitter.com/fQSEKPD10d— NetJets (@NetJets) February 2, 2020
Ecco la scaletta:
Better Man
Keep Me In Your Heart (Warren Zevon)
Porch
Far Behind
I Won’t Back Down (Tom Petty)
Wishlist
Small Town
Should I Stay Or Should I Go? (The Clash)
Isn’t It A Pity (George Harrison)
Rise (Indio)
Hard Sun (Indio)
Di seguito alcune foto e qualche video realizzati dalle persone fra il pubblico presenti alla serata:
Thanks for bringing us with you to Miami this weekend, Ed. 💛🖤💛 #PearlJam #EddieVedder #91X pic.twitter.com/re76gy3t2c— 91X (@91X) February 3, 2020
View this post on Instagram
#eddievedderofficial Ed Ved Miami 2020
A post shared by Carl Witkowski (@carljwiii) on
View this post on Instagram
An amazing 24 hours in Miami with Eddie Vedder, Tony Dungy, Chris Berman and NetJets.
A post shared by Rob McClary (@mcpics1) on
View this post on Instagram
On the Scene - Soulful capture of legendary Rock Star Eddie Vedder @eddievedder caught performing live exclusively at Ice Palace Studios @icepalacestudios weekend of the Big Game Feb. 1st 2020🎸🎶 📸: @maarondean #legend #eddievedder #pearljam #betterman #eddievedderlive #singer #singersongwriter #grunge #rocker #motherlovebone #alternative #90s #seatle #plaid #superbowl2020 #miami #onlynetjets #privateperformance #livemusic #soulful #instapic #instamusic #bigshotconcerts #bigshot #pearljamlovers #rockstar #rock #icepalacestudios #sflmusicmagazine
A post shared by Print and Digital Magazine (@sflmusicmagazine) on
View this post on Instagram
Ed Ved!!! Amazing night in Miami!!!!
A post shared by Carl Witkowski (@carljwiii) on
View this post on Instagram
Yes. Yes that is the #EddieVedder! 90s forever! #netjets
A post shared by Becca Tieder (@youbeccabelieve) on