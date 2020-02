Harry Styles si esibisce a sorpresa con Lizzo a Miami: video

View this post on Instagram

Last night, @lizzobeeating sang “Good as Hell” with a touching tribute to the Bryant family. Other highlights: her SMASH hit “Truth Hurts” while ending the show with special guest @harrystyles joining her for “Juice!” Empowerment, self love and affirmations were all part of the performance at @fillmoremb ⚡️💘 #Lizzo #HarryStyles #SuperbowlLIV