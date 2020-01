Bright Eyes, primo tour dopo oltre 9 anni e nuovo contratto discografico

View this post on Instagram

Today Bright Eyes is pleased to announce the band's signing to Dead Oceans, as well as share a run of 2020 tour dates. 🎫 Head to the link in our bio for more info on tickets, and to sign up for our email list for more information. #BRIGHTEYES2020 DATES March 23 - Tokyo, Japan - Liquid Rooms May 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium* May 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Palladium June 20 - Queens, NY - Forest Hills Stadium^ September 3-6 - Salisbury, UK - End of The Road Festival * support by Lavender Diamond ^ support by Japanese Breakfast + Lucy Dacus