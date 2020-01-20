Allman Brothers Band: esce il cofanetto “Trouble No More”

All'inizio di questo mese, i membri ancora in vita della Allman Brothers Band hanno annunciato che si sarebbero riuniti per un concerto per celebrare il loro 50esimo anniversario al Madison Square Garden di New York. Il live non sarà però l'unica celebrazione, infatti il 28 febbraio verrà pubblicato il cofanetto “Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection”.

Il box uscirà nei formati: 10 LP in vinile, 5 CD e in digitale. La collezione in vinile sarà confezionata in una custodia rivestita in legno impiallacciato e include anche un libro di 56 pagine. uDiscover venderà anche una versione a colori in edizione limitata, con vinile arancione e rosso a schizzi che evoca una pesca aperta, un motivo frequente nella storia della band della Florida.

L'edizione in CD includerà un softpack e un opuscolo di 88 pagine. In entrambe le versioni del libro, i fan troveranno un saggio dello storico degli Allman Brothers John Lynskey, foto inedite della band e una suddivisione delle 13 diverse formazioni del gruppo.

“Trouble No More” sarà organizzato in ordine cronologico e tematico, mettendo in evidenza ciascuna delle dozzine di formazioni della band attraverso cinque epoche distinte della loro carriera. Tra le registrazioni dal vivo, i brani classici in studio e le rarità ci saranno sette brani inediti, tra i quali la prima registrazione degli Allman Brothers, una demo di "Trouble No More" di Muddy Waters.

Tracklist:

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I

Disc 1

01. Trouble No More (Demo)

02. Don’t Want You No More

03. It’ Not My Cross To Bear

04. Dreams

05. Whipping Post

06. I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage)

07. Midnight Rider

08. Revival

Disc 2

01. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’

02. Hoochie Coochie Man

03. Please Call Home

04. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East)

05. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East)

06. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

Disc 3

01. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East)

02. You Don’t Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios)

03. Hot ‘Lanta (Live at A&R Studios)

04. Stand Back

05. Melissa

06. Blue Sky

Disc 4

01. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol)

02. Wasted Words

03. Ramblin’ Man

04. Southbound

05. Jessica

06. Early Morning Blues (Outtake)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

Disc 5

01. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen)

02. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)

03. Can’t Lose What You Never Had

04. Win, Lose Or Draw

05. High Falls

Disc 6

01. Crazy Love

02. Can’t Take It With You

03. Pegasus

04. Just Ain’t Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion)

05. Hell & High Water

06. Angeline

07. Leavin’

08. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You)

The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

Disc 7

01. Good Clean Fun

02. Seven Turns

03. Gamblers Roll

04. End Of The Line

05. Nobody Knows

06. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

Disc 8

01. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention)

02. Sailin’ ‘Cross The Devil’s Sea

03. Back Where It All Begins

04. Soulshine

05. No One To Run With

06. I’m Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

Disc 9

01. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre)

02. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

03. High Cost Of Low Living

04. Old Before My Time

Disc 10

01. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

02. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

03. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

04. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

05. “Farewell” speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre)

06. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre)