Pink si manda una lettera: "Cara Me, stai invecchiando"
La cantautrice statunitense esorcizza lo scorrere degli anni.
Alicia Beth Moore, in arte Pink, lo scorso 8 settembre ha compiuto 40 anni e, come accade a molti, che giungono a questo traguardo si mette a riflettere sullo stato delle cose e si manda un messaggio (pubblico) usando il suo account Twitter.
Ecco cosa scrive Pink:
“Lettera a se stessi. Cara Me, stai invecchiando. Vedo le rughe. Soprattutto quando sorridi. Il tuo naso sta diventando più grande... Sembri (e ti senti) strana mentre ti abitui a questa nuova realtà. Ma il tuo naso assomiglia ai tuoi figli e la tua faccia si increspa dove ridi. E sì, idiota... hai fumato”.
Letter to self; Dear Me, you’re getting older.I see lines.Especially when you smile.Your nose is getting bigger..You look(and feel) weird as you get used to this new reality.But your nose looks like your kids, and your face wrinkles where you laugh.And yeah you idiot..u smoked.— P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020
La musicista nata in Pennsylvania continua ammettendo di aver preso in considerazione di intervenire con la chirurgia sul suo viso per ingannare il tempo che scorre inesorabile, ma dice che vuole che i suoi figli, Willow, di otto anni, e Jameson, di tre, la vedano al suo naturale.
Quindi continua:
“Un'altra nota per se stessi: ogni tanto consideri di cambiare il tuo viso, poi guardi uno show in cui vuoi vedere cosa provano le persone... e il loro viso non si muove. Non ci riesco. Non posso proprio. Voglio che i miei figli sappiano che aspetto ho quando sono arrabbiata.”
Continued note to self: Every once in a while you consider altering your face, and then you watch a show where you want to see what the person is feeling... and their face doesn’t move. I’m cannot get behind it. I just can’t.— P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020
I want my children to know what I look like when I’m angry— P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020
E chiude il suo messaggio mostrandosi ottimista:
“Sono fortunata perché non ho mai veramente fatto affidamento sul mio aspetto. Avevo deciso che il mio talento e la mia individualità sono molto più importanti del mio volto. Quindi sali a bordo perché si invecchi alla vecchia maniera.”
I’m fortunate because I’ve never really depended on my looks. I’ve decided that my talent and my individuality is far more important than my face. So get on board cause I am about to AGE THE OL FASHIONED WAY (in a tutu ruling shit at 30 mph 100 ft in the air over 40) yasssssssss— P!nk (@Pink) January 20, 2020
L'ultimo album di Pink, “Hurts 2B Human” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), è stato pubblicato nell'aprile 2019.