Pink si manda una lettera: "Cara Me, stai invecchiando"

La cantautrice statunitense esorcizza lo scorrere degli anni.

Alicia Beth Moore, in arte Pink, lo scorso 8 settembre ha compiuto 40 anni e, come accade a molti, che giungono a questo traguardo si mette a riflettere sullo stato delle cose e si manda un messaggio (pubblico) usando il suo account Twitter.

Ecco cosa scrive Pink:

“Lettera a se stessi. Cara Me, stai invecchiando. Vedo le rughe. Soprattutto quando sorridi. Il tuo naso sta diventando più grande... Sembri (e ti senti) strana mentre ti abitui a questa nuova realtà. Ma il tuo naso assomiglia ai tuoi figli e la tua faccia si increspa dove ridi. E sì, idiota... hai fumato”.

La musicista nata in Pennsylvania continua ammettendo di aver preso in considerazione di intervenire con la chirurgia sul suo viso per ingannare il tempo che scorre inesorabile, ma dice che vuole che i suoi figli, Willow, di otto anni, e Jameson, di tre, la vedano al suo naturale.

Quindi continua:

“Un'altra nota per se stessi: ogni tanto consideri di cambiare il tuo viso, poi guardi uno show in cui vuoi vedere cosa provano le persone... e il loro viso non si muove. Non ci riesco. Non posso proprio. Voglio che i miei figli sappiano che aspetto ho quando sono arrabbiata.”

E chiude il suo messaggio mostrandosi ottimista:

“Sono fortunata perché non ho mai veramente fatto affidamento sul mio aspetto. Avevo deciso che il mio talento e la mia individualità sono molto più importanti del mio volto. Quindi sali a bordo perché si invecchi alla vecchia maniera.”

L'ultimo album di Pink, “Hurts 2B Human” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), è stato pubblicato nell'aprile 2019.

