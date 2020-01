Jimmy Page ricorda quando incise "I Can't Explain" degli Who

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1965, 'I Can't Explain' by @officialthewho was released in the UK. Today sees the UK release of the iconic 'I Can't Explain' - the first single by The Who, produced by Shel Talmy and engineered by the great Glyn Johns at Pye Studios in Marble Arch, London. Although I had been contracted in to play on this session I wasn't really needed but I played on it somewhere in the background. What a privilege it was to be part of that pure adrenaline rush. Pete Townshend @yaggerdang played a blinder, you can hear a few of my phrases on the B-side 'Bald Headed Woman' on the fuzzbox.