Brian May come non l'avete mai visto - FOTO

OK ! Just to settle the rumours out there ... yes - in the ‘boys wearing frocks’ movement, I was ahead of you all ! This is a young Brian May as Lady Mary Lazenby in “The Admirable Crichton” by J. M. Barrie. It was the School Play at Hampton Grammar School - I was probably 14 years old. Ours was an all-boys school - which was said to have advantages at the time. In retrospect, I think it scarred me for life. But the drama was fun ! Of course, in Shakespeare’s time (a little before Barrie) the women’s parts on stage were customarily played by men. And, in other news, J. M. Barrie is best known as the creator of Peter Pan, the well-known advocate of Not Growing Up. Gotta love J. M. Barrie! Bri 💥💥💥💥 I am front centre.