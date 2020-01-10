Il concerto indimenticabile dei Led Zeppelin

Il 9 gennaio è una data importante nella vita del chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page. Prima di tutto, Jimmy viene al mondo a Londra proprio il 9 gennaio del 1944. In secondo luogo, in questa data, la band del dirigibile ha tenuto due concerti molto importanti della sua storia.

Ce lo ricorda lo stesso Page con un messaggio sui suoi social network:

“Ho suonato alla Albert Hall con i Led Zeppelin. Ogni membro della band era nervoso per buone ragioni. Avevamo già suonato alla Albert Hall in occasione dei Pop Proms, ma oggi, nel 1970, dovevamo presentare il nostro spettacolo nel luogo più prestigioso di quel tempo. Durante l'anno precedente avevamo trascorso molto tempo in America e avevamo registrato il secondo album, pubblicato il 22 ottobre 1969. Sarebbe stato un test critico delle nostre capacità; non solo per i nostri fan, ma per la stampa, le nostre famiglie erano tutte presenti quella sera. Quella sera incontrai Charlotte, la madre di mia figlia Scarlet. ⠀

Sempre in questo giorno, ma del 1969, fu la prima notte al Fillmore di San Francisco, il mio compleanno e una serata storica per i Led Zeppelin.

Setlist⠀

We're Gonna Groove⠀

I Can't Quit You Baby⠀

Heartbreaker⠀

Dazed and Confused⠀

White Summer / Black Mountainside⠀

Since I've Been Loving You⠀

What Is and What Should Never Be⠀

Moby Dick⠀

How Many More Times⠀

Whole Lotta Love⠀

Communication Breakdown⠀

Organ solo / Thank You⠀

Bring It On Home⠀

C'Mon Everybody⠀

Something Else⠀

Long Tall Sally”