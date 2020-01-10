Il concerto indimenticabile dei Led Zeppelin
Era il gennaio 1970 e la band inglese si esibì alla Royal Albert Hall di Londra.
Il 9 gennaio è una data importante nella vita del chitarrista dei Led Zeppelin Jimmy Page. Prima di tutto, Jimmy viene al mondo a Londra proprio il 9 gennaio del 1944. In secondo luogo, in questa data, la band del dirigibile ha tenuto due concerti molto importanti della sua storia.
Ce lo ricorda lo stesso Page con un messaggio sui suoi social network:
“Ho suonato alla Albert Hall con i Led Zeppelin. Ogni membro della band era nervoso per buone ragioni. Avevamo già suonato alla Albert Hall in occasione dei Pop Proms, ma oggi, nel 1970, dovevamo presentare il nostro spettacolo nel luogo più prestigioso di quel tempo. Durante l'anno precedente avevamo trascorso molto tempo in America e avevamo registrato il secondo album, pubblicato il 22 ottobre 1969. Sarebbe stato un test critico delle nostre capacità; non solo per i nostri fan, ma per la stampa, le nostre famiglie erano tutte presenti quella sera. Quella sera incontrai Charlotte, la madre di mia figlia Scarlet. ⠀
Sempre in questo giorno, ma del 1969, fu la prima notte al Fillmore di San Francisco, il mio compleanno e una serata storica per i Led Zeppelin.
Setlist⠀
We're Gonna Groove⠀
I Can't Quit You Baby⠀
Heartbreaker⠀
Dazed and Confused⠀
White Summer / Black Mountainside⠀
Since I've Been Loving You⠀
What Is and What Should Never Be⠀
Moby Dick⠀
How Many More Times⠀
Whole Lotta Love⠀
Communication Breakdown⠀
Organ solo / Thank You⠀
Bring It On Home⠀
C'Mon Everybody⠀
Something Else⠀
Long Tall Sally”
Charlotte, la madre di Scarlet Page, che nacque il 24 marzo 1971, non è altri che Charlotte Martin una modella francese che, leggenda vuole, venne presentata al musicista, quel 9 gennaio 1970 nel backstage del concerto alla Royal Albert Hall, dal cantante degli Who Roger Daltrey. In precedenza ebbe una relazione con Eric Clapton.
Il secondo album dei Led Zeppelin (leggi qui la nostra recensione), citato da Jimmy Page nel suo messaggio, è forse il capolavoro della band inglese e propone una tracklist praticamente perfetta composta da: “Whole Lotta Love”, “What Is and What Should Never Be”, “The Lemon Song”, “Thank You”, “Heartbreaker”, “Living Loving Maid (She's Just a Woman)”, “Ramble On”, “Moby Dick” e “Bring It on Home”.
Qui sotto trovate invece la scaletta del concerto del 1969, che Page definisce 'storico', al Fillmore West di San Francisco (California).
The Train Kept A-Rollin'
I Can't Quit You Baby
Dazed and Confused
As Long as I Have You
Killing Floor
White Summer/Black Mountain Side
You Shook Me
How Many More Times
Communication Breakdown
