Del perché i Led Zeppelin non poterono più suonare a Boston

On this day in 1975, I planned to play Boston Garden with @ledzeppelin. On researching for my website, I discovered that on January 6th 1975 there had been an incident at the Box Office at Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts that had involved a sale / non-sale of tickets to thousands of fans. Police were called and it all ended with the scheduled Led Zeppelin show being cancelled by Mayor Kevin H White (who saw red) and, even more, there was apparently a five-year ban put on the band playing the venue. I was blissfully unaware of any of these shenanigans, but the Mayor was, by all accounts, a Rolling Stones fan! I played in Boston again in 1995 at The Fleet Center with Page & Plant.