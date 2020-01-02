Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 02/01/2020

Jesse Paris Smith, la figlia di Patti Smith pubblica la sua prima canzone. Ascolta

La voce di “Because the night” ha collaborato alla realizzazione della copertina che accompagna il singolo della figlia

Jesse Paris Smith, la figlia di Patti Smith pubblica la sua prima canzone. Ascolta

La figlia di Patti Smith, Jesse Paris Smith, ha pubblicato il suo primo singolo solista. La canzone s’intitola “Legacies” e la voce di “Because the night” ha collaborato alla realizzazione della copertina che accompagna il pezzo creata da Michael Kerbow.

Il pezzo è disponibile all’ascolto su Bandcamp ed il ricavato raccolto dai download della canzone saranno devoluti in beneficienza all’organizzazione non profit Pathway to Paris - fondata nel 2004 dalla stessa Jesse e Rebecca Foon.

Jesse Paris Smith ha annunciato la pubblicazione del singolo con un post sui social in cui ha scritto: "Buon anno a tutti. Oggi è il giorno in cui esce la mia prima registrazione da solista. È un singolo intitolato 'Legacies' accompagnato dalla copertina di Michael Kerbow che presenta la calligrafia di mia mamma. È stato registrato agli Electric Lady Studios [fondati da Jimi Hendrix nel 1970 a New York] circa 10 giorni fa, con l’aiuto di Eric Hoegemeyer che ha anche suonato i synth. Tutti i proventi vanno a Pathway to Paris.”

Patti Smith ha informato dell’uscita della canzone della figlia condividendo una foto su Instagram che la ritrae insieme a Jesse.

“Con Jesse a Rockaway Beach. Siamo al mare, festeggiamo l'uscita di 'Legacies', il suo primo singolo solista. È la sua bellissima riflessione sul decennio passato, ma anche una richiesta di volgere lo specchio al futuro. […] Sono orgogliosa che Jess mi abbia chiesto di scrivere sulla copertina. Grazie Jesse, per tutti i tuoi sforzi benevoli, e il modo perfetto per iniziare il 2020. Con un nuovo lavoro per ispirare tutti noi.”

Come si legge sulla pagina di Bandcamp di Pathway to Paris, la canzone è il primo brano tratto da una serie intitolata “Climate Music Series”.

Ne giorni scorsi Michael Stipe ha fatto sapere sul suo sito web che anche il ricavato raccolto dai download della sua nuova canzone dal titolo "Drive to the ocean", che uscirà il prossimo 4 gennaio, saranno devoluti in beneficienza all’organizzazione fondata da Jesse Paris Smith e Rebecca Foon.

Segui Rockol su Instagram per non perderti le notizie più importanti!
Scheda artista Tour&Concerti Testi
Jesse Paris Smith Michael Stipe Patti Smith
© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.

© 2020 Riproduzione riservata. Rockol.com S.r.l.
Policy uso immagini

Rockol

  • Utilizza solo immagini fotografiche rese disponibili a fini promozionali (“for press use”) da case discografiche e uffici stampa.
  • Usa le immagini per finalità di critica ed esercizio del diritto di cronaca, in modalità degradata conforme alle prescrizioni della legge sul diritto d'autore, utilizzate ad esclusivo corredo dei propri contenuti informativi.
  • Accetta solo fotografie non esclusive, destinate a utilizzo su testate e, quindi, libere da diritti.
  • Pubblica immagini fotografiche dal vivo concesse in utilizzo da fotografi dei quali viene riportato il copyright.
  • È disponibile a corrispondere all'avente diritto un equo compenso in caso di pubblicazione di fotografie il cui autore sia, all'atto della pubblicazione, ignoto.

Segnalazioni

Vogliate segnalarci immediatamente la eventuali presenza di immagini non rientranti nelle fattispecie di cui sopra, per una nostra rapida valutazione e, ove confermato l’improprio utilizzo, per una immediata rimozione.