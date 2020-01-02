Jesse Paris Smith, la figlia di Patti Smith pubblica la sua prima canzone. Ascolta

View this post on Instagram

Happy New Years Eve, everyone. Today is the day I am releasing my very first solo recording. It is a single called 'Legacies' with cover art by @michaelkerbow and handwriting from my mom. Recorded at @electricladystudios about 10 days ago, and with so much help from @erichoegemeyer who also played the synth. All proceeds go to @pathway2paris. There is a link to stream and download the song in my bio. So many people helped to make this happen. Thank you to everyone and may this new year and decade ahead bring us renewed hope and action. Thank you @wendynichol for taking the photo of me this morning. 2020, we are ready for you. So much love to you all. #happynewyear