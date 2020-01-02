Jesse Paris Smith, la figlia di Patti Smith pubblica la sua prima canzone. Ascolta
La voce di “Because the night” ha collaborato alla realizzazione della copertina che accompagna il singolo della figlia
La figlia di Patti Smith, Jesse Paris Smith, ha pubblicato il suo primo singolo solista. La canzone s’intitola “Legacies” e la voce di “Because the night” ha collaborato alla realizzazione della copertina che accompagna il pezzo creata da Michael Kerbow.
Il pezzo è disponibile all’ascolto su Bandcamp ed il ricavato raccolto dai download della canzone saranno devoluti in beneficienza all’organizzazione non profit Pathway to Paris - fondata nel 2004 dalla stessa Jesse e Rebecca Foon.
Jesse Paris Smith ha annunciato la pubblicazione del singolo con un post sui social in cui ha scritto: "Buon anno a tutti. Oggi è il giorno in cui esce la mia prima registrazione da solista. È un singolo intitolato 'Legacies' accompagnato dalla copertina di Michael Kerbow che presenta la calligrafia di mia mamma. È stato registrato agli Electric Lady Studios [fondati da Jimi Hendrix nel 1970 a New York] circa 10 giorni fa, con l’aiuto di Eric Hoegemeyer che ha anche suonato i synth. Tutti i proventi vanno a Pathway to Paris.”
Happy New Years Eve, everyone. Today is the day I am releasing my very first solo recording. It is a single called 'Legacies' with cover art by @michaelkerbow and handwriting from my mom. Recorded at @electricladystudios about 10 days ago, and with so much help from @erichoegemeyer who also played the synth. All proceeds go to @pathway2paris. There is a link to stream and download the song in my bio. So many people helped to make this happen. Thank you to everyone and may this new year and decade ahead bring us renewed hope and action. Thank you @wendynichol for taking the photo of me this morning. 2020, we are ready for you. So much love to you all. #happynewyear
Patti Smith ha informato dell’uscita della canzone della figlia condividendo una foto su Instagram che la ritrae insieme a Jesse.
“Con Jesse a Rockaway Beach. Siamo al mare, festeggiamo l'uscita di 'Legacies', il suo primo singolo solista. È la sua bellissima riflessione sul decennio passato, ma anche una richiesta di volgere lo specchio al futuro. […] Sono orgogliosa che Jess mi abbia chiesto di scrivere sulla copertina. Grazie Jesse, per tutti i tuoi sforzi benevoli, e il modo perfetto per iniziare il 2020. Con un nuovo lavoro per ispirare tutti noi.”
This is with Jesse in Rockaway Beach. We are by the sea, celebrating the release of Legacies, her first solo single. It is her hauntingly beautiful reflection on the decade past, also asking us to turn the mirror to the future. There is a link to listen and download Legacies on my bio; or visit her page @michiganmanhattan all proceeds go to @pathway2paris I am proud that Jesse asked me to write on the cover. Thank you Jesse, for all your benevolent efforts, and the perfect way to to begin 2020. With new work to inspire us all.
Come si legge sulla pagina di Bandcamp di Pathway to Paris, la canzone è il primo brano tratto da una serie intitolata “Climate Music Series”.
Ne giorni scorsi Michael Stipe ha fatto sapere sul suo sito web che anche il ricavato raccolto dai download della sua nuova canzone dal titolo "Drive to the ocean", che uscirà il prossimo 4 gennaio, saranno devoluti in beneficienza all’organizzazione fondata da Jesse Paris Smith e Rebecca Foon.