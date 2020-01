Il peggiore ultimo dell'anno della vita di Jimmy Page

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1968, I was in transit en route to LA, California to play the Whisky a Go Go with @ledzeppelin ⠀ ⠀ There were very few travellers at the deserted Seattle Airport awaiting the flight to LA. The plane was seriously delayed and it seemed like many hours passed sitting and waiting for the flight to be called. When out of the sidereal gloom, an announcement was made over the public address - ‘Happy New Year’. It became clear this had not been the best way to spend a New Year's Eve. ⠀ ⠀ Hope you all have a really good one!⠀ ⠀ Photo: Herb Greene (San Francisco, January 1969)