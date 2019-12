Led Zeppelin: guarda una loro fotografia della prima volta negli Stati Uniti

View this post on Instagram

On this day in 1968, it was @LedZeppelin’s first journey to the United States 🇺🇸⁣ ⁣ The members of Led Zeppelin enter the United States for their first American Tour, and we stayed at one of my old Yardbird haunts – The Chateau Marmont. I had been used to touring the States with The Yardbirds over the previous two years, but for first timers Robert Plant, John Bonham and John Paul Jones, it was not going to take long for them to be initiated in to the ways of the US.⁣ ⁣ Photos 1 and 2: Herb Greene (San Francisco, January 1969)