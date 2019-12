Guarda una rara foto della prima formazione dei Queen

View this post on Instagram

Well here’s a rare moment ! The original line-up of a young hopeful group called QUEEN ! Roger Taylor, Mike Grose, Brian May and Freddie Bulsara. Mike was a bass player from Cornwall with a very big sound, but things didn’t work out with him and we went in a search for a bass guitarist who shared our dreams. Guess who we found !!! Thanks to @39shadesofclogs for finding this - I don’t think I had this snap. 💥💥💥💥Yes ! A young Bri with straightened hair - just like in the film !!! 💥💥💥💥 I think this was taken at our very first rehearsal in a lecture theatre in Mech Eng that I booked - at Imperial College. Bri