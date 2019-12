I Flaming Lips e le Deap Vally fondano i Deap Lips: l’album a marzo

View this post on Instagram

Deap Vally + The Flaming Lips = DEAP LIPS. We couldn't be happier to tell you that we've teamed up with our good friends (and music idols) to form a supergroup! DEAP LIPS comes out on March 13th, 2020. Now available to pre-order & listen to the first track 'Hope Hell High'. Link to pre-order in bio (artwork by @bronwynlorelei) 🦄🌈❤️👯‍♀️🐆