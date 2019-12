Queen, Brian May celebra 'Bohemian Rhapsody' a un anno dall'uscita

View this post on Instagram

Then and now ... this time last year Bo Rhap was on your movie theatre screens - this year it’s on our Tellies. None of us had any idea it would smash every box office record around the world and bring happiness to so many. I haven’t posted this comparison before, so thanks @brilliantmusicians for bringing it up. It’s a wonderful endorsement of the meticulous work Rami and the team put into recreating the climax of the movie. Note the kiss blown right at the end - who had noticed that before the film came out ?? Then and now. And 33 years ago, on that sunny Live Aid afternoon, who among us knew that those moments - those notes - at the old Wembley Stadium would live on and reach a new generation whose parents weren’t even around that day ?! And back further ... in 1970 ... well, it was all just a dream. It’s been an amazing journey. Thanks folks. Bri