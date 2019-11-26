U2, Bono invita sul palco un fan e allontana la sicurezza: video

View this post on Instagram

Let's get right to it... I was on stage last night! It was a dream come true. I will definitely have to do a directors cut at some point (LOL) because there was so much confusion as to what actually happened. And when I get a superb HD video clip of it I will explain the hilarity! For now, the most all encompassing clip I have readily available, you CLEARLY see Bono point at me, twice even! Because he pointed at me the first time and I pointed at myself as if to say "Me?!". And then he pointed again as if to say "Yeah you! Get on the stage, let's do this!" I, STILL, can't believe I was on stage. The lights, the magic... The security guards haha! They were only doing a job. All in good fun. I think it added to the beautiful night. Thanks to #Bono and the INSAAAAAANE and ridiculous unrelenting love from EVERYONE! You guys have given me so much love, it's crazy. THANK YOU! Thanks to my brother @pfp76 for getting me into this band. Wow! ... #U2 #u2joshuatreetour2019 #Bono #TheEdge #Sydney #Australia #michaelhutchence