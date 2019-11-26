Rockol - sezioni principali

News - Pop/Rock - 26/11/2019

U2, Bono invita sul palco un fan e allontana la sicurezza: video

Durante il concerto tenuto dalla band irlandese a Sydney, Bono invita sul palco un fan travestito da MacPhisto ma intervengono sette guardie della sicurezza. Ecco cos’è successo.

Durante il concerto tenuto dalla band di Bono lo scorso 23 novembre a Sydney, il leader degli U2 ha invitato a salire sul palco un fan che si è distinto tra la folla per il suo travestimento da MacPhisto - uno degli ex alter ego del frontman del gruppo di “With or without you”.

Marco Pitino - questo il nome del fan che porta il soprannome di Super Bono - vestito con un abito giallo e indossando un paio di corna rosse da diavolo, ha raggiunto in scena Bono, su invito dello stesso frontman del gruppo irlandese, durante l’esecuzione del brano “Elevation”. Il fan, mentre inscenava con il suo idolo un balletto di qualche secondo, è stato raggiunto da sette guardie della sicurezza che Bono ha però allontanato così da poter continuare a ballare sul palco con Marco Pitino.

Il momento è stato ripreso dal pubblico che ha assistito al concerto degli U2 a Sydney e la stessa band ha postato una clip sul suo profilo Twitter accompagnata dalla didascalia: “Tutto questo può essere vostro."

Let's get right to it... I was on stage last night! It was a dream come true. I will definitely have to do a directors cut at some point (LOL) because there was so much confusion as to what actually happened. And when I get a superb HD video clip of it I will explain the hilarity! For now, the most all encompassing clip I have readily available, you CLEARLY see Bono point at me, twice even! Because he pointed at me the first time and I pointed at myself as if to say "Me?!". And then he pointed again as if to say "Yeah you! Get on the stage, let's do this!" I, STILL, can't believe I was on stage. The lights, the magic... The security guards haha! They were only doing a job. All in good fun. I think it added to the beautiful night. Thanks to #Bono and the INSAAAAAANE and ridiculous unrelenting love from EVERYONE! You guys have given me so much love, it's crazy. THANK YOU! Thanks to my brother @pfp76 for getting me into this band. Wow! ... #U2 #u2joshuatreetour2019 #Bono #TheEdge #Sydney #Australia #michaelhutchence

A post shared by Marco aka Super Bono (@superbonovox) on

