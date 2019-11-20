Coldplay: guarda i video di "Daddy" e "Champion of the World"

View this post on Instagram

Hi everyone and love from us in Jordan 🇯🇴 Two new songs have come out today; Daddy and Champion Of The World. I want to acknowledge Scott Hutchison from Owl John, on the song Champion Of The World. He had a song called Los Angeles, Be Kind, which I love. When I first heard it, I thought it was going to go one way; but it went another. Anyway Champion Of The World is the song that came from following the other path, and that’s why Scott is a co-writer on this song. Today is also his birthday. So happy birthday Scott and Thankyou for your beautiful music, wherever you are. Love CM