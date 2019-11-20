Rockol - sezioni principali

Coldplay: guarda i video di "Daddy" e "Champion of the World"

Altri due estratti dall'album "Everyday Life" in uscita il 22 novembre.

L’attesa è quasi terminata, dopodomani, quattro anni dopo “A Head Full of Dreams” (leggi qui la nostra recensione), uscirà il nuovo album dei Coldplay, “Everyday Life”.

La band di Chris Martin, che ha già pubblicato alcuni singoli come "Orphans" e "Arabesque", condividono altre due canzoni due anteprime: "Daddy", corredata da un video animato diretto da Asa Lucander, e "Champion of the World", con un video di solo testo.

Tra i crediti di "Champion of the World", viene indicato anche il frontman dei Frightened Rabbit Scott Hutchison, scomparso a 36 anni nel maggio 2018. Il leader dei Coldplay Chris Martin, al proposito ha dichiarato che la canzone di Hutchison del 2014 "Los Angeles Be Kind" è stata di ispirazione per la composizione di "Champion of the World".

Queste le parole di Martin:

“Scott aveva una canzone chiamata "Los Angeles Be Kind", che io adoro. Quando la sentii per la prima volta, ho pensato che sarebbe andata in un modo; ma è andata in un altro. Comunque, "Champion of the World" è la canzone che è venuta seguendo l'altra strada, ed è per questo che Scott è co-autore di questa canzone. Oggi è anche il suo compleanno (Hutchison era nato il 20 novembre 1981). Quindi tanti auguri Scott e grazie per la tua musica meravigliosa, ovunque tu sia”.

