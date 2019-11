Cure, all’asta una camicia indossata da Robert Smith per beneficienza

I DUG THEM OUT, HAD THE TAILS SHORTENED BY A COUPLE OF INCHES(!) AND WORE THEM AGAIN FOR THE SOH VIVID FESTIVAL DISINTEGRATION SHOWS EARLIER THIS YEAR... I SIGNED THE CUFF OF THIS ONE FOR THE BONHAMS OXFAM AUCTION ON 17TH DECEMBER” ROBERT NOVEMBER 2019https://t.co/Y3ieXoYQwH pic.twitter.com/3465M3XJzV