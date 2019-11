Julian Casablancas si esibisce a sorpresa con i Raconteurs: video

View this post on Instagram

#theraconteurs #juliancasablancas #brendanbenson #jackwhite #jacklawrence #patrickkeeler #deanfertita #thestrokes #thevoidz #themodernage #plazacondeza #mexicocity 11.18.19 photographs by @davidjamesswanson Go to www.theraconteurs.com for more images and to purchase photos as Digital Negative Prints processed by hand in Nashville at Third Man Photo Studio. Photos are converted into negatives and printed in black and white on silver gelatin paper using traditional photographic printing processes in the darkroom at Third Man Records headquarters and download higher resolution.