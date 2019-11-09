Disponibile la colonna sonora del documentario su Johnny Cash, con le musiche di Mike McCready (Pearl Jam)

La colonna sonora del documentario diretto Thom Zimny sul cantautore statunitense, che ripercorre la storia e la carriera di Johnny Cash, è disponibile dall’8 novembre come album digitale su tutte le principali piattaforme. Nel disco che accompagna il film “The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash”, che verrà trasmesso in anteprima sul canale YouTube Originals il prossimo lunedì 11 novembre, sono incluse le musiche originali scritte ed eseguite dal chitarrista dei Pearl Jam Mike McCready. La colonna sonora include anche estratti audio delle interviste esclusive a Johnny Cash e altri protagonisti tra cui Bruce Springsteen, Jackson Browne, June Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn, Ray Cash, John Carter Cash.

La playlist, curata da John Carter Cash e Thom Zimny - che recentemente ha co-diretto con Springsteen il film “Western Star” oltre che storico collaboratore del Boss e regista, tra gli altri, di "Springsteen a Broadway" e "Elvis Presley: The Searcher” - include le registrazioni originali di alcune esibizioni di Johnny Cash - i singoli degli anni '50, il live “At Folsom Prison” e quello con Bob Dylan "Girl from the North Country", e le ultime registrazioni per la serie americana di Rick Rubin.

Con le interviste ai familiari ed ai suoi celebri collaboratori, il documentario di 90 minuti esplora le conquiste artistiche, le tragedie personali, le lotte contro la dipendenza e le attività spirituali che hanno animato la vita di Johnny Cash.

“The Gift: The Journey Of Johnny Cash: Original Score Music From A Film By Thom Zimny”:

- The Gift - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash

- A Passing Train

- Saturday Night And Sunday Morning - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Bruce Springsteen

- Memories Of Dyess, Arkansas; A Brother's Loss - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash

- The Promised Land - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash

- June And The Rambler - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash, June Carter Cash

- Forgiveness of Father and Son - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Ray Cash, Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash

- Bitter Tears Recalled - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: John Carter Cash, Johnny Cash, Paul Muldoon, Jackson Browne, Bill Miller

- The Cave, The Darkness, and the Presence of Light - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash

- Matthew 24; Luke 4 - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash

- June and the Carter Family - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Lou Robin, Johnny Cash, John Carter Cash, Loretta Lynn

- Rick Rubin and New Inspiration - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash

- Hopes of Heaven - Music: Mike McCready; Spoken Word: Johnny Cash