Liam Gallagher invita i fan ad aiutare i senzatetto donando parka e cappotti

CALLING ALL PARKA MONKEYS… No one plans on being homeless. Yet 5,000 people in the UK sleep on the streets on any given night. We’re asking you to help this winter by donating a coat or parka. In return for your donation, you’ll have the chance to win a pair of tickets, plus a meet and greet with Liam (one winner for each show on the UK Nov tour). Full info + find out where to donate at liamgallagher.com/partwithyourparka