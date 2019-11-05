Kip Berman annuncia lo scioglimento dei Pains of Being Pure at Heart
Il leader della band statunitense lascia il gruppo per seguire il suo nuovo progetto solista chiamato The Natvral.
Kip Berman, il frontman della band indie-pop dei Pains of Being Pure at Heart ha annunciato che il gruppo si sta sciogliendo.
La band si era formata a New York sotto la spinta di Berman nel 2007 ed era composta dal cantante, dalla tastierista Peggy Wang, dal bassista Alex Naidus e dal batterista Kurt Feldman. Sino ad ora hanno pubblicato quattro album: nel 2009 l’eponimo debutto, poi "Belong" (2011), "Days of Abandon" (2014) e “The Echo of Pleasure” nel 2017.
In un messaggio pubblicato il 4 novembre via Instagram, Berman dichiara:
"La mia vita è cambiata radicalmente da quando ho iniziato i Pains con Peggy, Alex e (subito dopo) Kurt nel 2007, ho deciso di concentrarmi su un nuovo progetto The Natvral. I Pains sono stati un momento distinto nella mia vita. Ho fondato il gruppo quando mi sono trasferito a New York e ho completato il nostro ultimo disco, “The Echo of Pleasure”, poco prima della nascita di mia figlia e mi sono trasferito a Princeton, New Jersey. Da quel momento in poi, non ho mai più avuto la stessa sensazione e neanche la musica che componevo era più la stessa. Ma questo va bene, sia per il mio cuore che per la mia musica. So che alcuni di voi identificano ‘PAINS’ con una particolare formazione di persone, ma ho sempre pensato che chiunque abbia collaborato fosse ‘la vera band’, perché ciò che animava la musica era coerente. Ma ora, quello strano qualcosa che ha ispirato ciò che siamo stati in grado di creare non c’è più. Ciò che ha preso il suo posto sembra molto diverso e devo esprimerlo in modo diverso. Ho trascorso lo scorso anno a fare un nuovo disco e spero di condividerlo l'anno prossimo”.
Nell'ottobre 2018, Berman ha pubblicato il suo primo EP come Natvral, "Know Me More". Con il nuovo pseudonimo Berman ha pubblicato anche la canzone “You Looked Like a Portrait”.